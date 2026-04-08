Kevin Durant Dismisses “Sentimental Value” With the Suns on Return to Phoenix After Rockets Trade

Three months ago, Kevin Durant was sticking it to his former team. The Rockets’ decorated forward hit the game-winner and expressed his bitterness against the Suns. Durant felt he became the scapegoat for the team’s shortcomings. However, with time at his new home, the Slim Reaper has had the time to fully digest everything that happened in Phoenix. He doesn’t hate the city or the franchise anymore.

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“I definitely loved living here, but I was only here for a short amount of time. I don’t think there’s any sentimental value when it comes to me and this place. Like I said, I got some personal experiences here, just like living here, having my family out here. But outside of that, I don’t think there’s anything too special,” said Durant.

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The two-time NBA champion doesn’t feel as connected. But when living in Phoenix, Kevin Durant appreciated the city’s passion. He wanted to leave a mark. KD only played two full seasons for the Suns. Injuries and a lack of team cohesion saw them face immense struggles.

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His time in Phoenix couldn’t deliver on the team’s lofty expectations. The Suns only won three playoff series with Kevin Durant. They never made it past the second round in those three seasons. With two other stars in Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns were expected to be more competitive. But Beal barely appeared, marking Durant’s time in Phoenix with a bunch of ‘what ifs’.

You couldn’t doubt his commitment, though. Individually, Kevin Durant showed his desire to build a winning culture in Phoenix. He averaged 26.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over his nearly three-year stint with the Suns. The 16-time All-Star does wish it had built something long-lasting. But Durant isn’t shaken by the business anymore.

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“I’m pretty much over it. I mean, at the time, it was tough to take. You go to the place you wanted to be. I wanted to keep building. But it’s the business of the league and the business of basketball that you’re not going to be on the same team all the time. So it is what it is,” the Rockets forward added.

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Kevin Durant praises Jordan Ott, Suns for their season

At the end of the day, Kevin Durant’s leaving the Phoenix Suns worked out for everybody. The return Phoenix received is now propelling the team forward. Both Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green have played integral roles for the Suns this season. They weren’t expected to be battling for a playoff spot after losing two marquee stars.

That’s where Kevin Durant offered praise to their head coach, Jordan Ott.

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“Yeah, they’ve been playing great ball. I played for JO before in Brooklyn, and I just kinda understand his mentality and his mindset for the game of basketball… They crash the glass a lot, they shoot a lot of threes, they cover for each other in the paint on the defensive end, they create turnovers. That’s a sign of a team that’s been coached every day to the point where they don’t even have to talk about it or think about it. It’s like breathing to them now,” said Durant.

It’s the same intensity the Suns lacked during KD’s time with the team. Being counted out really woke them up. Phoenix is among the most disruptive teams in the league, averaging 9.7 steals per game. They’ve already outperformed their previous season, winning 43 games so far. The Suns have a good chance at making it back to the postseason after missing out last year.

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They’ll have a chance to improve their record when they take on Kevin Durant and the Rockets tonight. This is a team capable of upsetting top teams in the league. Houston has just started to play seamless basketball. It’s a clash to enjoy, as vengeance is the theme of this clash.