Kevin Durant Faces Hefty Fine After Heated Exchange With Fan Surfaces

On a second game of a back-to-back set of a road trip, Kevin Durant was not about to take any nonsense. He’s busy creeping up the all-time scoring ladder but that didn’t stop him from adding to his profanity-laden library. When the Houston Rockets arrived in Detroit tonight, the crowd at Little Caesars Arena brought the chill. But Slim was colder.

The trademark edge resurfaced during the second quarter. In an all-round physical game on both sides, Kevin Durant was at the free-throw line. In typical fan tradition, a spectator seated behind the basket started chirping. What they said is inaudible and unseen, but it was enough to trigger KD.

Durant didn’t go for grace and dignity. He was not going to be the bigger man. He chose violence.

He made his first free-throw attempt and clapped back at the fan, “You can s–k my d—. You a grown man. Grown man on my d— all night.” He then hit his next free throw and last we checked, the scorched fan lived to tell the tale.

Hecklers and Pistons’ defensive plays brought out the best in KD tonight. While both teams were neck-and-neck both times, the free throws made a difference. The Rockets made 24 out of 30 attempts overall. Durant was 5-for-6 from that.

In comparison, Detroit was 17-24 despite the physical play in this game. It indicates no amount of heckling could shake KD tonight. But post-game is another matter and maybe this could hurt him in other ways if the NBA takes action.

Kevin Durant loved Detroit’s rowdy reception

Kevin Durant might have as many trash-talking incidents as his all-time scores. He doesn’t hold back, so this wasn’t all that surprising. Just last month he had a heated exchange with Denver’s Bruce Brown. But the NBA has limited tolerance for such kind of incidents.

The NBA’s history with “obscene language toward a spectator” suggests a fine in the range of $25,000 to $35,000 is imminent. KD has in fact paid around $25,000 a minimum of twice for responding to fans with explicit language. Maybe this will get him in the same five-figure trouble once more.

Unless some leniency that was shown in this game prevails. In the last quarter, Ron Holland and Jabari Smith Jr. got into a brawl that refs and teammates broke up. Yet no technicals and ejections were dished out.

That brawl could be attributed to KD’s trash talk too. He overall set the tone for his young team to follow. Right after barking at the spectator, Durant knocked down consecutive three-pointers to swing the momentum in Houston’s favor.

Every time the Detroit crowd got loud, Durant casually answered with some quiet offense. After the game, he even spoke about the crowd bringing a “playoff-like atmosphere” that spurred him on.

As for the physical plays and Detroit switching up defenders on him, KD dismissed any animosity. He said there was nothing but respect after the final buzzer.

All that’s left is to see if the NBA thinks it was all in good fun too. But even if he cuts a massive check for the trouble, Kevin Durant remains unapologetic as he is talented.