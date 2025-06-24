Kevin Durant Finds Support From Teammate’s Mother After Debate With American Rapper Takes Ugly Turn

It all started bubbling again when Kevin Durant’s move to the Houston Rockets hit headlines over the weekend. But instead of just basketball chatter, the trade reignited an old feud—with none other than Lil B. The Bay Area rapper wasted no time digging into his decade-long beef with KD, firing off a wild challenge. “Kevin Durant, you still owe me that 1 on 1 you ain’t ready real NBA I really love basketball and hoop; I mean that!” he posted on X. And then came the heat: “Whatever basketball court you want! And yo raps is trash bithc [sic]—Lil B.” Naturally, things didn’t cool down there.

In fact, Lil B doubled down on his callout, accusing Durant of ducking a showdown. “Kevin Durant really ain’t bout no basketball sh– yo ain’t go no real paper you really just a ho pull up whenever u ready any basketball court on earth I mean that I’m waiting for you.” The message was clear: he wasn’t just trolling; he wanted smoke. But KD, never one to back off on social media, clapped back with his own shot. “Broke boy asking for a feature in my DM,” he fired back on X. “U wouldn’t be able to get a shot off on me lil one, you was once a thing, I’m still that.” That mic drop added a whole new layer to the online clash.

However, things briefly simmered down when Lil B suddenly shifted tone with a surprising two-word reply: “Got It.” But the online fire hadn’t died down just yet. When one fan tried to paint KD’s behavior as a poor fit for Houston’s culture, Durant didn’t let that slide either. “My behavior is detrimental to success?” he questioned back. Just when the trolls thought they had him isolated, support came from an unexpected place—his teammate’s mom. Tari Eason’s mother threw in her unfiltered two cents: “N💍PE!!! C💍💍K THEM ALL!!!!😂.”

Looking back, this all traces back to the early 2010s when Durant dismissed Lil B as “wack,” triggering the infamous Based God Curse. The rapper went on to release a full diss track in 2014 called “Fu– KD.” But strangely enough, he lifted the curse in 2016 when Durant joined the Warriors—and KD went on to bag two championships and two Finals MVPs.

Now, in a full-circle moment, Durant’s NBA journey takes another twist. After less than three seasons with the Suns, he’s headed to Houston. Whether or not that one-on-one game with Lil B ever happens, it’s safe to say KD’s offseason just got a whole lot louder.

Kevin Durant era is over in Phoenix

Well, it’s official—the Kevin Durant chapter in Phoenix is closed. The Suns have shipped the veteran superstar to the Houston Rockets, as confirmed by The Arizona Republic. While KD still had a year left on his massive four-year, $194-million deal, the front office clearly decided it was time to pivot.

Meanwhile, ESPN dropped the trade details, and they’re nothing short of eye-catching. In return, Phoenix gets a young duo in Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, plus the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-rounders. That’s a lot of assets for one player, but considering Green and Brooks played big roles in pushing the Rockets to a 52-30 record and second place in the West, it’s a bold but logical shake-up for both squads.

To rewind a bit, the Suns landed Durant before the 2023 trade deadline, sending shockwaves across the league. The move instantly boosted their title hopes—but ironically, they never even made it past the West semis with him. Interestingly, he was already at Fanatics Fest in NYC when the Rockets deal dropped. Sure, Phoenix listened to offers before the 2025 deadline, but as per reports, “he shut them down.”

Still, things shifted. After that, Durant brushed it off by saying, “anyone can be up for auction.” And even though he put up strong numbers—averaging 26.8 points in 145 games and earning All-NBA second team honors in 2023–24—the playoff dream didn’t materialize. Now, it’s a new phase in the Valley, rolling with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal—but without KD.