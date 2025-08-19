Kevin Durant Gets Clean Bill of Character From Ex-NFL QB Amid Professional Trouble in Houston

When you talk about Kevin Durant, the conversation almost always swings between his brilliance on the court and the cloud of narratives that follow him off it. From his MVP days in Oklahoma City to his back-to-back titles with the Warriors, to the chaotic chapters in Brooklyn and Phoenix, Durant’s story has rarely been straightforward. Now in Houston, where he landed via a blockbuster seven-team trade this summer, the same mix of questions and intrigue follows him.

On paper, it should be simple: Kevin Durant is still one of the greatest scorers to ever touch a basketball. But the business side of the game complicates things. Houston invested heavily to bring him in—shipping out Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and a treasure chest of draft capital to Phoenix—but as training camp nears, there’s no extension in place. The Rockets have decisions to make, Durant has leverage to hold, and everyone is watching to see how it plays out.

And yet, beyond the contract drama, criticism of his leadership, or even the chatter about his Finals MVPs in Golden State, a different kind of story emerged—one that paints Kevin Durant in a light rarely talked about. It came from a surprising source: former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Manziel, never shy about sharing his unfiltered thoughts, recently opened up about the people who’ve influenced his own journey and the kind of company he keeps. And right in the middle of it, he brought up Kevin Durant.

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

“I enjoy being around amazing people,” Manziel said. “And I think my relationship with Drake has put me in a position to make amazing friends. People who have nothing but the purest intentions in their heart, move the right way, treat people the right way. You know, Kevin Durant, for example, from the time that I met that guy in 2013 or 14. What a dude.”

For Manziel, it wasn’t just about meeting a superstar athlete. It was about how Durant carried himself in moments big and small. He described Durant as approachable, genuine, and someone who left an impression not just on him, but even on his friends.

“I’ll bring my boys around, just regular guys, and they’ll come back saying they had the greatest talk with KD,” Manziel said. “That’s what you get every time.”

It’s a powerful endorsement. In a world where Kevin Durant’s every move is dissected—whether he’s clapping back on social media, questioning narratives about his legacy, or stirring Warriors fans with comments about Finals MVPs—it’s a reminder that away from the noise, his character leaves a lasting mark on the people who actually spend time with him.

Trouble Brewing in Houston

But character and reputation aside, Kevin Durant’s professional situation in Houston is far from settled. After arriving in the massive trade, he’s now entering the final year of his $54.7 million deal. He is eligible for a two-year, $122.1 million extension, but reports suggest the Rockets may not be willing to go that high. NBC Sports even noted a figure closer to $100 million over two years might be the more realistic offer on the table.

At age 36, soon to be 37, the questions aren’t about whether Durant can still play—his production hasn’t dipped in any meaningful way—but rather how long he can keep it up. Michael C. Wright put it bluntly: the Rockets’ physical style and tough minutes could test his durability.

Roster construction adds another layer. With Dorian Finney-Smith replacing Dillon Brooks, and Tari Eason plus Jae’Sean Tate providing depth, Houston isn’t shallow on the wings. Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, and rookie Reed Sheppard will carry a lot of the backcourt load, but consistent shooting remains a question mark. Durant’s scoring can mask that, but not forever.

via Imago Feb 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) enters the game during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

So while Kevin Durant provides instant star power, the Rockets seem reluctant to push all their chips in on a max extension. They want to see how this season plays out before committing to a number north of $120 million.

The other storyline shadowing Durant is one that’s followed him for much of his career: leadership. Former NBA guard Jeff Teague recently reignited the debate, saying, “I think he’s one of the best players ever, but I don’t think he has the ability to take a questionable team and elevate them dudes to a certain level.”

That perception has dogged Durant through Oklahoma City, Brooklyn, Phoenix, and now Houston. He can win, yes—but does he make teams better in the way LeBron James or even Stephen Curry are often credited with doing? The Rockets present another chance to silence those doubts. If Houston thrives, he’ll get credit. If they stumble, familiar criticisms will resurface.

Adding to the intrigue is Durant’s relationship with Warriors fans, which he himself stirred up on social media. This summer, he tweeted that his two Finals MVPs in Golden State “scarred” the fan base and that “they will never recover.” Those years remain a complicated chapter. The Warriors won before him and after him, but during his time there, Durant was undeniably the best player on the court when it mattered most.

And yet, Curry’s long-awaited 2022 Finals MVP seemed to validate what some Warriors fans had wanted all along—proof that their beloved superstar didn’t need Durant to secure his own Finals spotlight. It’s a tension that lingers, even if Durant’s All-Star ovation in Oakland this year suggested at least some softening between the two sides.

For Kevin Durant, the road ahead is as layered as ever. The Rockets gave up a haul to get him, but they’re not rushing to lock him into a long-term deal. He has his critics, both about his leadership and his decisions, yet voices like Johnny Manziel’s offer a reminder that not everything about Durant can be captured in highlight reels or hot takes.

He remains one of the NBA’s most fascinating figures: a player who can dominate any game he touches, a man with a clean bill of character from peers across sports, and a superstar whose career still raises as many questions as it answers.

So here’s the question for you: Do you think Kevin Durant and the Rockets will make this partnership work long-term, or are they already bracing for another dramatic split?