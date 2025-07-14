Kevin Durant Gets Private Advice to Aid Rockets Run After Latest Financial Move

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Imagine living in a world where your parents find out more about your life from Instagram than from you. Well, that’s the reality we’re all in—everyone’s online, everything breaks on social media first. So, the fact that Kevin Durant had no idea he was getting traded? That’s wild. And not just traded—KD was at the center of one of the biggest deals in NBA history. On July 6, 2025, he officially became a Houston Rocket in a seven-team, 13-player, six-pick blockbuster. The Suns walked away with Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and a handful of picks, while Durant found himself headed to Houston.

Now, comedian Aries Spears had his own take on this whole players-getting-traded news cycle. Chatting with Vlad TV, Spears pointed out just how wild it is that even in this social media era, players like Durant still find out about trades from random sources and not their teams. “Well, you know it’s funny when John Salley would say, you know, back in the 90s era or 80s or whenever something happened, you didn’t hear about it until your family told you. You know it wasn’t on social media where, you know, is instantaneous,” Spears said. Crazy how times change… or don’t.

Case in point, Kevin Durant literally found out about his trade to Houston while giving a live interview. Yep, the man was on stage at Fanatics Fest in NYC on June 22, sitting down with Taylor Rooks, when the crowd started yelling out the news. For a second, Durant looked confused and asked them to repeat it. Rooks didn’t miss a beat either. “You’re headed to Houston. How does that sound?” she asked.

Durant smiled and said, “We’re gonna see man, we’re gonna see.” Later, talking with Kay Adams, Durant admitted the move wasn’t a total shock, but the timing definitely caught him off guard. “I had an idea, but I didn’t know exactly when it was gonna happen. I’m glad we kind of did this onstage, it worked out.” Turns out, KD even gave Phoenix a list of preferred destinations, and Houston made the cut.

But Spears’s advice didn’t end there. He came in hot with a roast nobody saw coming. “Kevin Durant should have a barber that goes with him everywhere,” Spears cracked. “His hair looks like a 15-year-old Zimbabwe schoolgirl’s.” Yeah, that happened. And when asked if KD should just shave it all off, Spears didn’t skip a beat. “Yeah, or get a good fade,” he replied, before flat-out shutting down the idea of a transplant with, “No, just go bald, don’t do that.” Brutal honesty, but it sure got a laugh out of Vlad.

To be fair, the chatter around Kevin Durant’s hair started way back in 2020 when fans first noticed a bald spot forming on the crown of his head. It quickly became a meme fest online, with people comparing his spot to LeBron James’ and tossing out everything from fade suggestions to transplant advice. But if you thought Durant cared, you clearly don’t know KD. Spears pretty much nailed it when he said, “I think that’s one of the things people love about Kevin Durant. He’s got that ‘I don’t give a f—’ attitude. Talks back to fans in the stands. He argues with people on Twitter. You know, so he moves to the beat of his own drum, which I kind of like and admire.”

And honestly, KD’s Twitter fingers have been working overtime. Just days before the NBA Draft, the man was on his phone, firing off replies to anyone bold enough to come at him. We’re talking everything from, “Switching everything defense and getting out in transition from making them play bad offense. Pretty easy to see if u understand basketball,” to “It’s a team sport, I’m not playing tennis,” and even a cheeky “If I retired today I would say, ‘nah it ain’t time, f— is u doin.’”

For a two-time Finals MVP, KD scrolling through his mentions like the rest of us is peak KD petty, unbothered, and downright entertaining.

Kevin Durant makes a sparkling financial move

If you thought Kevin Durant’s business moves were all about sneakers and sports, think again. The NBA All-Star, now with the Houston Rockets, has added a sparkling new venture to his growing portfolio, quite literally. Durant has jumped on board with Spindrift, the fruit-flavored sparkling water brand that’s been making waves in the beverage aisle. The company, known for its real fruit ingredients, recently teamed up with Patricof Co., an investment firm that connects athletes with top-tier business deals. And yes, KD is part of this lineup of athlete investors giving Spindrift a fresh fizz.

But Durant’s not the only big name in the mix. Joining him are Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf, UConn guard Azzi Fudd, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, social media star and ex-LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, and FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes — who, by the way, only found out about his star-studded investor company after signing on! “I didn’t know the full extent of the roster… it’s really cool to be affiliated with them,” Paes shared in a phone chat. Paes, who’s also investing in a social club venture called Ballers, says he’s inspired by how Durant and LeBron James have turned fame into smart business plays — something he hopes to do globally.

Spindrift itself has been on a bit of a roll this year. After Gryphon Investors snapped up a majority stake for $650 million, the company brought on former Boston Beer Company CEO David Burwick to lead the charge. Burwick says the athlete investors were already fans of the drink, making this move feel natural. Now, with names like Durant, Metcalf, and Paes on board, Spindrift looks set to take on the sparkling water giants — think La Croix, TopoChico, Bubly — with a fresh burst of star power.

