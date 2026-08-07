Kevin Durant Gets ‘Triggered’ Over NBA 2K Ratings, Sends Public Message to $46.3 Billion Company

Kevin Durant has always viewed himself as the best player to ever set foot in the NBA, making his NBA 2K ratings a curious source of frustration. Now, with NBA 2K27 arriving September 4, 2026, the game has begun revealing its ratings. Thursday brought the top 10 mid-range shooters. Somehow, the list managed to catch the Slim Reaper’s attention for all the wrong reasons.

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2K gave Durant a 97 in the category. The rating did not go down well with the NBA star. He made sure the $46.3 billion company heard his disappointment.

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“Ronnie 2k,” Durant wrote on Threads. “2k as a company….I am triggered….97 middy?”

Now, Durant has every reason to question the ratings. That is simply because the Houston Rockets star has a strong case for the game’s highest mid-range mark. The 37-year-old remained among the league’s most dangerous scorers from that zone last season. He took 420 attempts there and converted 203, finishing at 48.2%. His average attempt came from 15.7 feet, underlining how often he turns to that shot.

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Moreover, his scoring is hardly dependent on teammates. Kevin Durant created his shots almost evenly between assisted and unassisted attempts. Unassisted looks accounted for 50.2%, while assisted chances made up 49.8%. That balance says plenty. He can punish defenses with passes, yet he can also manufacture those tough jumpers himself.

Meanwhile, the only players to stay ahead of KD are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson. Both finished the 2025-26 season with 54.9% and 50.2%, respectively. But going according to 2K’s list, then only Nikola Jokic‘s names makes more sense than Kyrie Irving and Tre Johnson’s.

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The Joker converted 55.9% of his mid range attempts last season despite take 1.8 per game. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving at No.3 made little sense. The Dallas Mavericks superstar missed the entire 2025-26 season with an ACL injury. At the same time, if you consider his production the previous season, then Irving converted only 40.8%, so his 98 rating looks generous.

Tre Johnson, on the other hand, edged Durant at 49.5%. However, he averaged 1.9 attempts as a rookie. Kevin Durant carried greater volume. That makes 98 alongside Brunson a fair compromise. SGA can keep 99 alone.

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Meanwhile, the 16-time All-Star received 94 in NBA 2K25. He wasn’t happy about it, and when he saw 96 in NBA 2K23, KD didn’t hold back. Instead, he once again called out Ronnie 2K. Clearly, 2K keeps testing his patience again.

On the other hand, Durant entered NBA 2K26 with a 93 overall rating. And well, those numbers could easily repeat. Why? The 37-year-old averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game with the Rockets in the 2025-26 season.

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Those numbers undoubtedly look elite. However, a performance drop compared to his production in the 2024-25 season and unavailability for the playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2026 might affect the ratings.

As disheartening as it might sound, a downgrade could even enter the picture. But Kevin Durant for sure will probably have something to say about it.