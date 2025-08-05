Kevin Durant in Disagreement With Kendrick Perkins Over NBA’s Major Concern Amid Rockets Teammate’s Remark

Basketball continues to evolve and take a new form as eras change. Yet, one thing that doesn’t change is that players have to deal with adversity. In the modern day, social media can be a cruel place. However, it isn’t and will never be as extreme as what the likes of Bill Russell had to face during their times. Back then, society wasn’t as inclusive. That’s why Kendrick Perkins’ recent take shocked his former teammate, Kevin Durant.

While appearing on Road Trippin’, Perk compared the level of adversity across eras. The former Celtic wanted to highlight the mental toll negative social media exposure has on modern players. But Richard Jefferson’s face turned sour when he said it’s almost the same as what the players from Bill Russell’s era went through.

The world back then was much different. Russell, an African American man, had to battle racism at its worst. Additionally, even the NBA had an unwritten rule limiting the number of Black players on a team. In comparison, mean comments on social media can impact a player’s confidence. However, the extremity isn’t even close to what Russell and others faced.

Kevin Durant has all the experience of countering social media hate. Even he doesn’t think Perk’s comments made sense. “Bad take,” he wrote in response. A large number of fans even agreed with the Slim Reaper. The spread of social media has undoubtedly increased the hate culture. But players in the 50s and 60s had to tackle everything without any protection.

Bill Russell is a great example. He wasn’t just a legendary player. The Celtics icon turned into a powerful social activist, playing a massive role in transforming how society views players of color. In doing so, he went through some horrible times. Celtics fans heckled at him, his parents were threatened.

There was a real risk for him just playing basketball. It’s because of his and countless others’ efforts that modern-day players aren’t subject to such intolerance. However, Perkins is right to say that social media can drive down a player’s confidence because of how big it is. But comparing it with the past? That seems to be absurd.

Rockets teammate erases doubt over Kevin Durant

After finishing 2nd in the Western Conference last season, the Houston Rockets seem to be finally ready. Ime Udoka approved an unprecedented move to bring a superstar to the city. What was a historic seven-team trade saw Kevin Durant join the organization. The cost to bring him in was heavy.

Many felt it to be a little too much. Ultimately, Durant is 36, nearing the end of his career. However, the Rockets’ All-Star center Alperen Sengun is elated by the opportunity. For him, age doesn’t matter when the player is of the caliber of Easy Money Sniper.

“I’m excited to play with Durant. Everyone is excited to play with him. It doesn’t matter his age. Ultimately, he’s Kevin Durant. I have no doubt he will bring a lot to the team,” he said in an interview with Anadolu Agency

The Rockets’ playmaking center senses Durant could prove to be vital for the largely young Rockets team. He sees the two-time champion as a mentor figure and a core part of what they are trying to achieve. Because age hasn’t really affected how Kevin Durant performs. He’s coming off a season averaging nearly 27 points and shooting over 50% from the field.

Sengun wants to trust the standard Durant holds himself to. “I think he’ll open up the game for us,” he added. Despite being an aging forward, KD still draws the same attention from the defense. His arrival provides the Rockets with ample spacing opportunities and a consistent scorer who is among the toughest to crack.

The Rockets might have had to shed some young skin for Kevin Durant. However, they think it’s worth it. Do you? Let us know what you think in the comments below.