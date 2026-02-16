Kevin Durant in Visible Distress After Alleged Private Chat About Devin Booker, Russell Westbrook Leaks

While Kawhi Leonard was busy torching his All-Star opponents, Kevin Durant became the hottest name on social media for a whole different reason. On the last day of the NBA’s annual tradition, while most players were jolly, dapping up one another, Durant appeared to have slipped into distress. This happened, perhaps right after a few Sherlocks on social media allegedly exposed him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Before the All-Star Game began, Durant walked around the court, locked into his phone. A video that surfaced on the internet on Sunday captured a tense look on his face. As a staff member then directed him in a particular direction, the last camera angle captured a grim smile before he turned away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshots leaked online allegedly showcased Durant talking smack about his teammates, including Russell Westbrook and Alperen Sengun. Because the references in those messages were so unhinged, fans assumed this could be the veteran’s burner account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durant and Westbrook had an ugly split when the former left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016. There was noise around the league that, aside from wanting to win a title, the Thunder locker room was also a power struggle between the two superstars.

The private chats from Durant’s alleged burner account showed him taking a wild shot at Westbrook while defending Kyrie Irving.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“That pic disproved it tho that’s the point lol. I wouldn’t say Kai was competing wit me, but that lightskin and that triple double c—— bear was.”

Westbrook recorded 42 triple-doubles while averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists in the 2016-17 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Years later, Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets alongside Durant in 2019. However, despite forming one of the strongest trios with James Harden, that group quickly fell apart. Failing to capitalize on talent and win anything whatsoever, Durant moved to the Phoenix Suns, and Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

The private chats also featured messages about Devin Booker and Frank Vogel. They were referred to as “two dictators.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Suns are my team when we lose and Books team when we win,” the leaked chat read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durant reportedly had a less-than-amicable breakup with the Suns, a stint that was also considered a failure.

However, the most concerning part of the chat expose was the shade thrown at Alperen Sengun for not being able to shoot, make plays, or defend. The account in question also targeted Jabari Smith Jr. and called him “lowkey retarded.”

The NBA world is well aware of Durant using burner accounts. However, it is not confirmed if this was indeed Durant taking shots at his teammates through a private account. It is unclear whether we will ever know, but it seems the chatter on social media affected the veteran’s game a little.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Durant underperforms in the NBA All-Star Game, final blowout loss

Was it just a bad day for Durant, or was the social media controversy occupying his mind? The Houston Rockets’ star had one of the worst performances in the NBA All-Star Game. In total, Durant scored just 12 points in three games while shooting 5 of 15 from the field across 28 minutes.

Durant had five points in the opening game against Team Stars. In the following Team World matchup, Durant added seven more points on just over 42% shooting, as the Stripes advanced to the final to face Team Stars again. However, Durant failed to score a point in the six minutes he was on the floor. He also missed all four shots. Team Stars obliterated the exhausted Team Stripes, 47-21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durant has yet to comment on the alleged chats being exposed. At this crucial juncture, as the Rockets push for a strong seed, off-court allegations like these can seriously undermine the locker room. Addressing the heat or not will be Durant’s call, but his team’s chemistry will be the focus for fans in the next few weeks.