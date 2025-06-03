Kevin Durant Is Odd One Out in OKC as Ex-Thunder Star Makes Major Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Claim

The Seattle Supersonics changed cities and became the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008. But the club and its fanbase’s love for their ace, Kevin Durant? That remained unchanged. And he repaid that faith with a trip to the NBA Finals in 2012. But fast forward to 2025, and even OKC legends believe KD doesn’t have a club he can call home when all is said and done — even as players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander get venerated.

See, the Oklahoma faithful loved Kevin Durant. Then he joined the Warriors to form a dynasty with the Splash Brothers. And instantly, he became public enemy number one in Oklahoma. But even that didn’t stick as a bust-up with Draymond Green saw KD leave the Dubs. After yet another failed super team with James Harden and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, now Durant’s at the Suns. For now. And given all this, his former teammate, Kendrick Perkins, believes that all this moving around has had a disastrous effect on KD’s legacy.

‘Big Perk’ believes Kevin Durant will not be remembered as a legend for any of the clubs he’s played for. And Perk used KD’s former OKC teammate, Russell Westbrook, as a juxtaposition.

“Every time I look up, Russell Westbrook now got a car dealership out there. He just built some type of park for the youth. He’s building up another community apartments for people who are low-income. Like he’s invested. He goes back there. Right? They love Russell Westbrook… My thing with KD is when he’s up, when it’s all said and done, what’s the place he’s gonna call home? Like I don’t know,” said the former NBA champion.

via Imago January 06, 2011: Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook 0 and Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant 35

On the other hand, Perk believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has eclipsed Kevin Durant’s legacy in OKC. “Well, number one, third straight season of averaging 30 plus. Shooting over 50% of the field, which joined your goat Michael Jordan, for players with most 30 points shooting over 50%,” said Perk. But it wasn’t just his production that won over the OKC legend.

“Then he goes to win the MVP…Now takes the team to the NBA finals, conference MVP, and the way that he’s doing it, man, the way that he’s doing it, no one can say that this man has underachieved!” Perk told Stephen A. Smith, who asked why he thought Shai was the greatest Thunder player of all time. And if he wins them a title, he might just end up with that honor. At least from a fanbase that now views their former GOAT as public enemy number one.

But Kendrick Perkins believes that there is a way Kevin Durant can salvage his pride. However, he will have to do something that Perk thinks has always been hard for him.

Here’s how Kevin Durant can fix things in Oklahoma according to Kendrick Perkins

Kevin Durant’s legacy as an NBA player is secure. He’s a 2x champion, 2x Finals MVP, and a former MVP. However, unlike other greats such as Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant, he’s not a legend at any club he’s been at. Even someone who’s moved to different clubs, like LeBron James, has a legacy in Cleveland that can never be erased. But there was a time when LeBron found himself in a similar situation to Durant.

After leaving for Miami, LeBron James was the most hated man in Cleveland. But he came back and won them their first championship. And just like that, LeBron and the Cleveland faithful had made up. And that’s what Perk thinks KD needs to do. Not win a championship, that train’s left the station. No, Kevin Durant needs to fix things between him and the Oklahoma City Thunder fanbase, even if it means doing something difficult.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 18, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) and center Kendrick Perkins (5)

“The only thing that I wish KD would do is put his d— pride aside, which we know that’s hard for him to do, and just make it right with that fan base and Sam Presti,” said Kendrick. Kevin Durant technically did nothing wrong when he moved to the Warriors. However, this move did blindside the fans in Oklahoma who had Durant pegged as their franchise player for years to come.

But time heals all wounds. And after all this time, if he’s earnest about it, the fans will probably see KD for what he is: a legend. But like Perk said, it would need Durant to put his ego and pride aside. And who knows if that will ever happen? But we certainly do hope that all ends well with KD and the Thunder faithful. Just like it did between LeBron and Cleveland.