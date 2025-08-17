Kevin Durant Is Quick to Bring Changes in Houston as $38.55B Backing Sparks Relief Efforts

“When we’re given the gift of a great environment where people care for us and support us, it is our duty to give it back. We need to invest in our own communities,” said Kevin Durant back in 2018. Over the next 7 years, since he made those remarks, the NBA star has continued to be a charitable spirit. From donating $3 million to the University of Texas, his alma mater, to spearheading a list of organizations as part of a ‘2020 Covid-19’ response, the player has continued giving back to the community. Now, as he shifts to Texas, he has already created a good first impression by once again putting out his generosity on display.

The official Instagram accounts of ‘Boardroom’, renowned American rapper Bun B, and the restaurant chain Trill Burgers recently put out a post. The same highlighted that Kevin Durant and the rapper are teaming up with the restaurant chain to support flood relief in the Texas Hill Country. According to reports, Trill Burgers will soon begin selling the ‘Easy Money Burger.’ The proceeds from the new menu item will directly go to benefit the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Bun B, who owns Trill Burgers, also highlighted a special-edition ‘Easy Money’ T-shirt. The same will also be used to generate enough money to help those who need aid after the July 4th flooding. “Kevin is very simple as an individual, you know what I’m saying?” said Bun B in a video that promoted the collaboration. “And so he wanted his burger to be reflective of that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom)

Trill Burgers is managed by the rapper and the restaurant chain’s business partner, the Sysco Corporation. The latter, as of August 15th, 2025, boasts a net worth of $38.55 billion. Trill Burgers reportedly earned the title of best burger in America from ‘Good Morning America’ back in 2022. It also got a “coveted” Gold Buckle Foodie Award for Best Classic Fair Food at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

Bun B is especially proud of the brand since, as he once said, “You walk into Trill Burgers, and you get a crash course on Houston’s culture and not just Hip-Hop culture, but culture in general. And I think that we, as a company, not only contribute as a restaurant but also as a cultural destination for the city of Houston”. Now, the rapper highlights that culture by giving back to the community, and using the NBA star’s help in doing so.

Kevin Durant has extensive ties to Texas, having attended college there and represented the Texas Longhorns between 2006 and 2007. Now, he is only set to further strengthen those ties once he begins playing for the Houston Rockets from the next NBA season onwards.

“We wanted to do something to make his introduction to the city meaningful,” said Bun B, who reportedly holds a longtime friendship with the 2x NBA champion. He further went into the details by stating that “We at Trill Burgers already have a relationship with his company Boardroom, so I reached out to his agent and business partner, Rich Kleiman, about collaborating on something that could give back to the community. They were aware about the flood situation in your country and because he was a UT student, they thought that was a great way one for us to create an impactful collaboration and help those that had been impacted by a flood.”

It was interesting that Bun B got to make Kevin Durant’s introduction to Texas as a Houston Rockets player off to a good start with the collaboration. After all, it isn’t a secret that the rapper was rooting for the player to join the NBA franchise for quite a while.

Bun B asked Kevin Durant 9 Years Ago To Join Houston Rockets: “It’s about as close to the feel and style….”

Back in July 2016, it was clear that Kevin Durant’s time with the Oklahoma City Thunder was up. When discussing his decision to leave a few years later, he revealed that “the majority of it is I wanted a new experience, I wanted to play a different way, a different style, I wanted to live in a different city, experience a different life in a different city”. As Durant went on the search for a new team, Jay Z reportedly pushed Kevin Durant to meet with the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Others jumped in with their suggestions, too. Amongst them was Bun B.

During an interview with TMZ Sports back in early July 2016, the rapper named Kevin Durant as the one free agent he would pick for the Houston Rockets.

When the interviewer asked Bun B to pitch the idea to him as if he were KD, he said, “KD, you already know me. You know how we get down, we’ve been homies for a while now. I’ve been more than happy to come and see you in OKC. I love Oklahoma City. I love the people, I love how they receive you, and how they love you in the city. But, man, if you got to leave OKC come to Ace Town. Let’s come to Ace Town. It’s about as close to the feel and style of Oklahoma City as any other city, but we have all the modern luxuries you could possibly want of any metropolitan city in America, man, and you got the Trail OG here. So, you know, I’mma hold you down. Just come on Ace Town, KD. Come on Ace Town”.

via Imago May 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Less than a week after Bun B made the request, Kevin Durant announced his intention to sign with the Golden State Warriors. He then went on to spend a 3-year tenure with Stephen Curry’s team. After that, a few more years went by with the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns. Now, finally, Durant has fulfilled the rapper’s desire.

The help being provided to the victims of the Texas flood is just the first contribution Kevin Durant has made to the people of the state since his signing with the Houston Rockets. Whether he chooses to add to them in the future is something that remains to be seen.