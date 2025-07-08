Kevin Durant Issues Consoling Message as Steve Nash Admits Truth About Nets Drama

People really thought the Brooklyn Nets were built in a lab. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, AND James Harden? It felt like a basketball fever dream. On paper, it screamed dynastic domination. In reality? A soap opera with sneakers. Injuries, egos, and timing cursed what should’ve been a cheat-code trio. Sure, they made headlines, but just not the kind fans hoped for. Instead of lifting trophies, they manifested trade requests that bore fruit. Still, for KD and then-coach Steve Nash, there are no hard feelings. Or is there a hidden feeling of betrayal?

That two-week window where KD, Kyrie, and Harden actually shared the floor at full tilt? Straight-up felt like you accidentally turned the sliders up in 2K. Even Durant admitted the magic, saying the lads “balled out every game we played together,” which shows just how high he rated that squad’s ceiling. But potential doesn’t always equal payoff—especially in the NBA’s super-team era. Chemistry, egos, timing… all fragile threads. And when you toss in a rookie head coach like Steve Nash? Well, even he’d tell you that’s where things started to spiral.

Sometimes, even the perfect build needs the right builder, and that builder needs cooperation. But for Nash? Maybe that was not the case. “You know, could go down the list and add all these things. And for me, I end up feeling like I’m making excuses. Reality is, from my perspective, I feel a little bit like I let everyone down. But then I realized there was so much to it. And I just wish I had more of a chance to develop as a coach,” said Nash on Mind the Game. Chemistry eroded. Then came egos, off-court drama, and excuses.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 19, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks to head coach Steve Nash during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

And at the center of all: Steve Nash’s inexperience at the helm. He allegedly struggled to manage the trio’s dynamics and expectations. The roster lacked defensive depth, and once cracks formed, they widened fast. The final blow? An unceremonious sweep by the Celtics in 2022. What was supposed to be a dynasty became one of the NBA’s biggest “what ifs.” But it wasn’t all bad. Kevin Durant‘s been there and done that in underperforming rosters. If anything, Nash just got unlucky, but Durant steps in to console.

Kevin Durant wouldn’t fully blame the Nets downfall to Nash’s inexperience

Their 2021 playoff run, especially Durant’s near-heroic effort against the Milwaukee Bucks (including that infamous toe-on-the-line shot), showed what could’ve been. The talent was undeniable, and when they clicked, it genuinely felt like a championship was just around the corner. So who knows what could’ve been if the stars had aligned and if Nash could put that 200IQ basketball brain to use?

“I just think your hands were tied too many times. You had to be super, oppressible more so than anything. You know what I’m saying? Like you just couldn’t like inject your basketball. You know what saying? Just everything that you had basketball. I didn’t feel like you could inject that into everybody,” said Durant to Nash on the pod.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) and forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) react during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Hindsight’s the devil. That’s what Kevin Durant learned throughout his career. To be fair, his stints at OKC and Suns haven’t been all sunshine and rainbows either. But just like he said in his farewell message to the Valley, “it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be apart of, no matter what.” The Nets are no different. Give Nash a break.