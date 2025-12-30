Kevin Durant Joins NBA Community to Rave Over Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s Halfcourt Shot in Hawks-Thunder

It’s all fun and games when the cousins get together until the craziness starts. And in comes Uncle Kevin to drop his two cents. This is not some post-Christmas tomfoolery. Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hosted his cousin with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. During the game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker stole the spotlight and had the internet awestruck for hours, including a certain someone.

Everyone who saw that was blown away. After handing the Indiana Pacers a 126-119 beatdown, Kevin Durant also caught the feat. He is sort of an expert at mid-court jumpers, and he had an interesting take on Walker-Alexander’s heroics.

“Wow I can’t believe he even thought to use the left…bold enough to act on that thought, hold the follow through and then swish it,” Durant wrote on X. “My god, one of those god like moments I be talkin bout.”

The big ah-hah moment came in the closing seconds of the first quarter. The scoreboard was tied at 35, and Alexander-Walker, who had the ball, showcased some insane handles until midcourt, leapt, and threw the ball. It was a bucket from halfcourt! One that put the Hawks up 38-35.

Alexander-Walker is primarily a right-handed shooter. In a split second, he switched to his left hand to make that shot. That’s why Kevin Durant calls it “god like.”

But the Slim Reaper isn’t the only one talking about this moment, either.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s antics, which Kevin Durant appreciated, stole SGA’s thunder

Let’s not forget Kevin Durant is exactly the reason we’re here. The blockbuster orchestrations in the free-agent market brought him to the Houston Rockets. For that to happen, seven teams were involved, including the Phoenix Suns and Rockets.

But days prior, a quarter of the league had to move pieces to adjust salary caps and roster requirements. That meant Alexander-Walker was sent from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Atlanta Hawks. Thanks to that, SGA and NAW had their final on-court clash of 2025. The reigning MVP got the last laugh, but Walker-Alexander stole the spotlight.

Kevin Durant couldn’t skip this either. And the fact that he uplifted this young, underrated player gave fans the fuzzies.

“You following & commenting the highlights like a fan.. not only a highly professional baller but also a definite lover of the game.. 👏👏👏” a fan wrote.

Funnily enough, Durant and Alexander-Walker were almost teammates in Minnesota.

“You could have been teammates with NAW if that trade push through last season,” an X user reminded everybody.

Although the biggest question on the internet seemed to be why he wasn’t resting up before playing in 2026.

“Why u up at 3am” a fan wrote. Another one took a silly jab at his age, commenting, “Shouldn’t you be in bed, Unc?”

After all, Durant had a big night, dropping 30 points on the Pacers with six rebounds and five assists. No halfcourt shots, though.

In Oklahoma City, Shai Gilgeous Alexander had 39 points. Nothing new if you’re looking at his scoring averages this season! A fan commented, “yawn,” at that stat, which led the Thunder to a 140-129 win. Walker-Alexander, obviously, had a memorable outing after finishing with 30 points, four rebounds, and five assists, eerily similar to KD.

One fan summed it all up perfectly: “Half court prayer is absolute cinema.”

There was also that group of people who were fixated on Durant’s description of NAW’s left-handed shot as “bold.” Durant’s a right-handed shooter too, so he knows this isn’t easy.

But Walker-Alexander is evidently ambidextrous, and fans pointed out, “He’s more comfortable with the left KD.”

All in all, we witnessed one of the most picturesque moments of the season.