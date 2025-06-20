Kevin Durant Left Speechless as DeMarcus Cousins Confirms Suns Locker Room Fight Before Warning Star

It’s no hidden secret that the mood inside the Phoenix Suns locker room wasn’t the best this season. We mean, the Suns had a pretty rough season, failing to make it to the playoffs with a terrible 36-46 record during the regular season. What made things worse was the players Phoenix had at their disposal. The team from Arizona had the ‘big three’ of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. While things did not end as they were supposed to, no one expected hands to be thrown inside the locker room amid this mess.

However, former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins revealed that things got out of hand a couple of times during the season. “I don’t want to be the guy to report it, but I definitely heard the negative things in the locker room, it was a couple of fist fights,” Cousins said in a tweet that was posted June 20. “It was a lot going on that obviously carries over to the court.” This sent the fans into a frenzy, as everyone was stunned by this revelation. However, as we know that Durant has a history of confronting his critics on social media, he did just that by immediately shutting off Cousins’ claim.

“I have to contest this 94 footer.” Durant posted on X (formerly Twitter). “This some b—- to throw on us. Yea yea yea we were trash this year ha ha ha but we NEVER got close to this. NEVER.” Durant clearly stated that things never went this far between him and his teammates. However, things did not settle down just yet.

DeMarcus Cousins came in hot with another big revelation. “The source was one of your teammates killa.” Cousins replied to KD. “And I wasn’t referring to you! . Save this s— for the others homie…” This statement for Cousins has left Durant speechless, at least for now.