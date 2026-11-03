Kevin Durant Loses His Cool With Local Reporter as NBA Fans React to Tense Exchange

Kevin Durant took just six shots in the Houston Rockets’ 109-93 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday. When a reporter asked about it afterward, Durant made it clear he didn’t think his shot count was the story.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We won the game. Why are you singling me out?” Durant said when Houston Chronicle reporter Varun Shankar asked about his lack of involvement in the offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durant finished with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, three rebounds and three assists as the Rockets improved to 7-1 and moved into first place in the Western Conference. But the low shot total was unusual.

According to SI, it was only the fourth time in Durant’s 1,209 career games that he took fewer than seven shots, and the first time he’d done it while playing more than 12 minutes. He played more than 30 minutes Monday, took just one shot in 16 second-half minutes, and didn’t attempt a three for the first time since March 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durant pushed back by pointing to a teammate. Jabari Smith Jr. had scored 30 points in Houston’s win over Oklahoma City two nights earlier, then finished with 14 against Boston.

“Jabari had 30 last game, he only had 14 tonight. Are you going to talk about his variety? What does that have to do with anything?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jabari isn’t the fifth-leading scorer in NBA history,” Shankar replied.

“What’s that have to do with anything?” Durant shot back. “Are you just watching me all game? Do you have a solo cam on me? We won the basketball game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The reporter attempted to clarify his intention, saying, “I don’t mean it as a criticism, I’m more asking…”

“Yes, you do,” Durant responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I really don’t,” Shankar said. “Because the attention that you get opens up things for other players in the offense. What’s the balance between using that, using your gravity, but also not letting other teams take you out of game?”

That is when the forward explained why he does not need constant touches to influence the offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My presence on the court, regardless, is just opening up for everybody. As soon as I step on the court. So they don’t have to give me the ball. They’re going to double team, they’re going to shade guys to me, even when I don’t have the ball. So my presence alone is impactful to the game of basketball. I don’t have to shoot, I don’t have to dribble. Just me being out there is going to cause a reaction on the defense. And my team is taking advantage of it.”

The Rockets certainly did not need more of KD on Monday. Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, while Smith and Amen Thompson added 14 points each. Houston has the NBA’s second-best offensive rating, even with Durant taking fewer shots than usual.

Still, it’s become a pattern. Monday was the third time in four games that Durant took fewer than 10 shots. Rockets coach Ime Udoka said that’s partly on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I got to do a better job putting him in spots to avoid being double-teamed,” Udoka said. “I know he gets frustrated at times, but we got to stay the course and understand what’s good for the team, but also keep him engaged and keep him moving.”

Udoka and Durant talked during a third-quarter timeout, but Udoka said it was about wanting Durant to be more aggressive, not Durant complaining about his touches.

Durant’s Exchange Sparks Different Reactions Online

The exchange drew different responses from viewers, with some questioning why Durant’s shot attempts were being discussed after a team victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reporters nowadays ask some very stupid questions with absolutely no thought behind it,” one wrote on X.

Another fan wanted to see more of it. “Wish players call them out like this constantly,” they wrote.

For those fans, the results speak for themselves. Houston had five players in double figures against Boston and sits at the top of the West. As one fan put it, “Someone is salty ya he isn’t scoring as much anymore butttt they are first in the west.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But some thought that the question was fair. Durant is fifth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, and taking six shots in a full night’s work is almost unheard of for him. That’s the point one fan made: “What a profoundly weird reply from KD. Yes, people ARE watching you all game. You’re literally one of the best scorers in the history of the NBA. Eyes are mostly on you during games.”

Others focused less on the question and more on how Durant reacted to it. “KD is so sensitive😂,” another user, _eve.eees, commented.

However, not everyone viewed the reporter’s question as unnecessary. User ralphsap rano585 criticized the media’s approach, writing, “The Media is just annoying they already know the answer to the question they’re asking”.

The reactions reflected a wider debate over how Durant’s contributions should be evaluated in Houston. While some viewers felt his shot attempts should not have been questioned after a team victory, others focused on his response to the reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durant may not love the question, but with the Rockets winning, his reduced role probably won’t be a big concern unless the results change.