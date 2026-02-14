Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear on Chasing Michael Jordan Record

Last month, with just 15.2 seconds remaining in a game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans, the crowd inside the Toyota Center rose to its feet. And no, it wasn’t to see someone hit a game-winning buzzer beater, instead the audience stood up for Kevin Durant as he headed to the free throw line after receiving the ball from the referee.

While the Slim Reaper hit nothing but the net, free throws, even ones that games don’t earn standing ovations, right? Well, it was because Durant passed Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki to take sixth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Now, with Nowitzki behind him, KD has set his eyes on Michael Jordan, as he expressed his feelings on getting this close to his idol ahead of the All-Star Game.

“It’s crazy,” Durant said during the All-Star Weekend’s broadcast when a reporter asked him about his feelings regarding this. “I mean, I will say that MJ meant two or three years, just without injury, just walked away from the game. So he could have had way more points than that, you know what I’m saying? I always want to say that, because I feel like he left a lot on the table, but at the same time, he’s an icon, a great one of the one of my inspirations.

“So just to be close to him, a spot below him, just still was amazing. So, yeah, I’m creeping up on him, man. It’s surreal. I can’t even put into words,” he concluded.

The Rockets’ superstar ran out of words trying to explain how he feels being this close to overtaking someone he looked upto while growing up. The 37-year-old has never been shy of showcasing his admiration for Michael Jordan, even labelling him the greatest hooper of all-time. Not just that, he even emphasized Jordan leaving the league for two to three years, during which he could’ve added many more points to his name.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t take away anything from what the former Texas standout has gone on to achieve since being drafted into the league back in 2007. In fact, even heading toward the final phase of his illustrious career that saw him win two championships and a Finals MVP honor, Kevin Durant remains one of the most consistent players in the league.

You don’t simply have to take our word for it; his terrific regular season stat line, as well as his 16th All-Star nod, says it all. Thus far, the Slim Reaper is averaging a staggering 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. That said, it’s only right to think just how close Kevin Durant is to passing His Airness. And will he be able to do so this season?

How Many points does Kevin Durant need to surpass Michael Jordan?

Houston Rockets’ All-Star forward, Kevin Durant, has entered the All-Star break on a relative high, unlike his team, which fell short 102-105 against the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers. During this loss, KD put up 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in 36 minutes of action. This was just enough to bring him within touching distance of his idol on the all-time scoring list.

430 points– that’s only what remains between KD, who currently has 31,862 points, and the Chicago Bulls icon, who possesses 32,292 points. And with 29 games remaining in the regular season, it won’t be long before the veteran forward catches up to Michael Jordan, especially given the terrific regular-season form he’s carried so far for his team, despite them not being nearly as dominant as everyone tipped them to be ahead of this campaign.

Needless to say, whenever that moment comes, even someone as calm and as nonchalant as Durant surely won’t be able to hold back his emotions. However, that’s something for him to worry about later on, as first, Kevin Durant will be aiming to put on a show alongside his other All-Star teammate, Alperen Sengun, during the All-Star Weekend, and then hopefully lead this young and gritty Rockets team to a deep playoff run.