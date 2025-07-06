brand-logo
Kevin Durant Makes Surprise Relationship Confession as Devin Booker’s Post-Trade Decision Emerges

ByIshan Athawle

Jul 6, 2025 | 4:31 PM EDT

via Imago

via Imago

Blockbuster doesn’t even begin to cover it. One of the biggest moves in NBA history just sent shockwaves through the Valley. Kevin Durant? Gone—shipped out thanks to the Rockets dropping a nuke on Phoenix’s plans. And honestly, can you blame him for bouncing? The KD‑Booker‑Beal trio was supposed to light up the league. Instead, it barely sparked. But here’s the thing: that’s the story the media loves to tell. For Durant? It’s deeper. He’s grateful for the chapter, even if it didn’t end in rings. And sometimes, gratitude is the only headline that really counts.

“My time in Phoenix has come to an end. All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. Remeber it’s a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players. I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to teammates distant cousins, it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be apart of, no matter what. I truly believe this nba is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can’t Wait,” said Durant on X.

This is a developing story…

Did the KD-Booker-Beal trio ever stand a chance, or was it doomed from the start?

