Kevin Durant is extending his influence beyond basketball with a planned $350 million investment in Maryland. Through his investment firm, 35V, the Houston Rockets star is backing a proposed mixed-use development in Suitland. It aims to bring housing, retail, and community spaces to the region where he grew up.

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The project, named Silver Hill, is planned across approximately 12 acres surrounding the existing Durant Center in Prince George’s County. The development is expected to feature around 700 residential units alongside retail space, public areas, and recreational facilities. The proposed Silver Hill development is designed to combine different housing options with commercial spaces and community amenities rather than focusing exclusively on residential construction.

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The plans include 350 multifamily units, 150 affordable senior housing units, 150 affordable units for families and teachers, and approximately 50 townhomes. The project will also feature nearly 23,000 square feet of retail space and two parks. The housing breakdown is intended to accommodate different sections of the community. Additionally, the commercial and public spaces could create opportunities for residents to access services and recreational facilities.

The project carries a personal connection for Durant, who grew up in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, before achieving NBA superstardom. The development site surrounds the existing Durant Center, which serves as the headquarters for the Durant Family Foundation and College Track’s local program. The location places the proposed redevelopment alongside an existing initiative focused on helping students pursue higher education.

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Silver Hill also represents a broader expansion of Durant’s real estate interests in Prince George’s County. Earlier this year, 35V partnered with Atlanta-based TPA Group in a deal involving the 515-acre former Six Flags America property. Detailed redevelopment plans for that site have not yet been announced. However, the acquisition marked another major investment connected to Durant’s hometown region.

Durant and 35V are partnering with New York-based SK Development and Washington, D.C.-based Montrose Street Development on Silver Hill. The development team acquired the land in June for approximately $12.1 million, according to property records cited in the reporting. The planned investment extends Durant’s business interests beyond basketball, bringing his involvement into a large-scale residential and commercial development.

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35V’s investment activity also extends beyond real estate. The firm recently joined a $20 million funding round for MatchWornShirt, an Amsterdam-based platform that auctions authenticated game-worn sports jerseys and memorabilia. The investment will support the company’s expansion into the U.S. market, adding another sports-related venture to Durant’s growing business portfolio.

The project remains in the planning stages, with groundbreaking targeted toward the end of 2027. If it moves forward as proposed, Silver Hill could introduce hundreds of housing units, retail businesses, and public spaces in Suitland. For Durant, the project places a major business investment in the Maryland region that helped shape his path to the NBA.