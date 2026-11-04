Kevin Durant Openly Dismisses Courtside Rockets Fan for Sharing Mid-Game Motivation vs. Celtics

Whether offline or online, Kevin Durant and his fan interactions don’t seem to stop. This time, it wasn’t a hater, though. KD is accustomed to hearing advice to stop defenders trying to slow him down. But during Houston’s recent matchup against the Celtics, it was a courtside fan who decided to offer the 19-year veteran some encouragement.

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Slim Reaper’s response was characteristically blunt, turning a simple exchange into a viral moment.

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The exchange involved Sami, a 21-year-old basketball content creator known as @sami_fa3. Sitting courtside, he called out to Kevin Durant during the game, urging him to keep shooting despite Boston sending multiple defenders his way.

“KD, you just gotta keep shooting, man. Don’t matter if they got two on you. They can’t hold you!”

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Kevin Durant turned toward him and delivered a short response:

“Go on YouTube and watch me workout, if you wanna see that.”

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Sami took the advice literally, pulling out his phone and looking up Durant’s workout videos while the game continued. He wasn’t satisfied with it. The moment became even better when Kevin Durant soon knocked down a basket in front of him.

The fan had asked for a reminder of what the superstar could do, and Durant supplied one without saying another word.

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Setting the exchange aside, Kevin Durant really had a tough day at the office. The superstar almost had a perfect shooting night, except he just ‌shot the ball 6 times and made 5 of them. For a player with Durant’s scoring reputation, attempting just six shots was unusual, particularly in a matchup against one of the league’s strongest defensive teams.

The Celtics had made a deliberate choice to take the ball out of his hands. Jayson Tatum and Sam Hauser were among the defenders assigned to him, while the Celtics repeatedly sent extra attention whenever Durant tried to operate. The strategy forced Houston to find other ways to generate offense.

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That opened the door for Alperen Sengun.

The 6’11” center delivered one of his best performances of the season. The Rockets center finished with 26 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds, shooting 12-of-15 from the field. Rather than allowing Boston’s coverage to stall the offense, Houston used the space created by Durant’s presence to get Sengun involved.

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Kevin Durant’s minimum shooting night didn’t just end up as a courtside fan interaction. The media also pressed Durant on his game. During his post-game presser, Durant pushed back against a question from a reporter about his low shot volume.

“Why does that matter to you? I’m curious… We won the game. Why are you singling me out?… Are you just watching me all game? Do you have the solo cam on me? Okay, we won a basketball game, bro.”

In other words, the Celtics’ decision to crowd Kevin Durant was not necessarily a defensive victory if it left his teammates with opportunities to attack.

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Sengun’s efficiency was a clear example.

That is also why the courtside exchange was more than a funny clip. Sami saw a superstar taking only six shots and encouraged him to be more aggressive. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant was operating within a game plan that required him to recognise when the defense had committed too many bodies to stopping him.

However, this may not work in every situation. On an odd day, the Rockets may not even find an offensive option. Just like Stephen Curry, KD also has to find an opening, make his scoring count.

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For Sami, the night delivered a courtside moment worth sharing.

For Kevin Durant, it was another opportunity to, you know, shut down a fan.

Anyway, defenders can send two players at KD, but that does not mean Houston has run out of answers. Sometimes, the best response is letting a teammate take advantage.