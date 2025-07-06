Kevin Durant Re-Affirms Loyalty to Drake After New Song Resurfaces LeBron James Drama

Kevin Durant is many things: an MVP, a two-time NBA champion, a 7-foot sniper who makes defenders look like traffic cones. But above all, he might just be the most loyal friend in the entire league. While the rest of the world seems to be dissecting every line of Drake’s latest lyrical grenade “What Did I Miss?”, KD decided to make his stance crystal clear—he’s riding with The Boy. Again.

Durant recently posted a screenshot of himself listening to Drake’s underrated 2015 deep cut “30 for 30 Freestyle,” a track soaked in paranoia, industry politics, and the kind of lines that make you squint like you’re reading Kendrick’s contract demands. This wasn’t just a casual playlist shuffle. No sir. This was vintage Durant—subtle, surgical, and aimed at letting the world know that even if LeBron is quoting Clipse, KD is still quoting Drake.

Let’s be honest. If anyone in the NBA knows a thing or two about beef, it’s Kevin Durant. He’s had Twitter fingers longer than Ja Morant’s suspension list. But this time, he wasn’t there to stir the pot—he was there to say, “That’s my guy.”

After fans accused him of shading LeBron by posting a photo from Drake’s music video shoot location, Durant fired back with a classic KD clapback: “I really have to applaud how you new era gen XX babies are such dedicated haters of everything.” Translation: “Y’all are doing too much. I’m just vibing to my homie’s music.”

It’s not even surprising. Kevin Durant has been in Drake’s lyrical universe more times than Tony Allen fouled him in the 2014 playoffs. He was name-dropped in “Pop That,” “Gold Roses,” “Weston Road Flows,” and most recently, “No Face” with the line: “KD just text, ‘What the f*** are we waiting on?’”

That’s not just a flex. That’s godfather-level friendship.

Meanwhile, In the LeBron Corner…

LeBron James, the NBA’s self-proclaimed cultural curator, is no stranger to cryptic IG posts. But this summer, he’s gone full “A&R Bron” mode—except instead of promoting new Drake tracks, he’s throwing up lyrics from Kendrick Lamar’s camp like they’re alley-oops. And let’s not forget him belting out “Not Like Us” at The Pop Out concert like it was Game 7 of the Finals.

Their once-iconic bromance feels shakier than Dwight Howard’s free throw form. We’re talking about guys who once had matching courtside seats, heartfelt shout-outs, and, yes, even matching tattoos. (Drake really got LeBron inked on his arm like he was part of the Big Three in Miami.) Now? Drake’s out here rapping “I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d**kriding gang since ‘Headlines,’” and LeBron’s quoting Clipse like he’s part of G.O.O.D. Music 2011.

It’s giving “I got next” but no one passed the ball.

Let’s zoom out for a second. This isn’t just about lyrics and livestreams. Kevin Durant’s latest social media activity came amid Drake’s escalating war with Universal Music Group. After firing off two petitions—one accusing UMG of inflating Kendrick’s streaming numbers and another for defamation over the “Not Like Us” video—Drake is clearly on the offensive.

Durant showing love to “30 for 30 Freestyle” during this storm isn’t just about music. It’s about Drake reminding folks, “We didn’t flinch for a second. We got our sht together.”* And Durant, the unofficial co-A&R of Drake’s For All The Dogs album, is showing he’s not backing down either.

Kevin Durant may have gone to battle with Steph, Russ, and even Kyrie—but no one’s had his emotional loyalty quite like Drake. Sure, he won Olympic gold with LeBron. Sure, they’ve shared the court and even a few laughs at All-Star Weekend. But when push comes to Kendrick, court-side loyalty, and cryptic lyrics, Durant’s made his choice.

He’s not just listening to Drake. He’s believing in him. And he’s not switching sides like a trade deadline deal. The KD-Drake friendship is like the 2017 Warriors offense—fluid, unselfish, and devastatingly effective when doubted.

As the dust settles and Drake keeps loading up more bars while LeBron leans deeper into Kendrick’s catalog, Kevin Durant’s stance feels refreshing. He’s not playing PR games. He’s not riding the wave. He’s doing what he’s always done—being real, being loyal, and hitting post buttons like he hits mid-range pull-ups: with surgical precision.

Whether this Durant-Drake alliance ignites more flames in the LeBron-Drake cold war remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: KD ain’t hopping off the 6 God train anytime soon.

And somewhere, you just know Skip Bayless is confused, Kendrick is amused, and Draymond Green is probably recording a podcast episode about all of it.