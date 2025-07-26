Kevin Durant Relieved From Rocket Locker Room Headache as Amen Thompson Confirms Big Change

“We’re gonna see, man. We’re gonna see what happens. But I am excited—great young core, great coach… I’m looking forward to it. Crazy, crazy last couple weeks, but I’m glad it’s over with.” That was Kevin Durant’s first statement after being traded to the Houston Rockets—and you could practically hear the weight lift off his shoulders. After a chaotic stretch with the Phoenix Suns, where behind-the-scenes turmoil reportedly tore the locker room apart, KD’s move to Houston feels like more than just a trade—it’s a fresh start. He’s stepping into a team full of rising stars, eager energy, and a coach ready to build something real. For Durant, this isn’t just about basketball anymore—it’s about finding stability, and maybe even a little peace.

So what exactly is the locker room headache he is leaving behind? The situation in Phoenix had reportedly become a mess. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne described the locker room atmosphere as “toxic,” a place where everyone was on “pins and needles.” The rumors got even uglier when former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins claimed he had heard of “a couple of fistfights” among the players. While Durant publicly denied that claim, the sheer volume of smoke suggested a serious fire.

Tense exchanges between KD and coach Mike Budenholzer became emblematic of the Phoenix Suns’ locker room dysfunction last season. The most visible flashpoint came during a timeout against the Clippers, when Durant yanked his arm away from Budenholzer mid-dispute — a courtside moment caught on camera as tempers flared. But sources suggest this wasn’t an isolated incident.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Image Credits: USA Today Network via IMAGN Images

AD

Reports described ongoing communication breakdowns, with Budenholzer struggling to connect not just with Durant but also with other leaders like Devin Booker. As frustrations mounted, so did the perception that Budenholzer had lost the locker room — a narrative that ultimately shadowed his tenure and played a role in his eventual dismissal.

But now, in Houston, the vibe is completely different. And the person confirming that “big change” is one of the team’s brightest young stars, Amen Thompson. In his first public comments since the trade, Thompson couldn’t hide his excitement about his new teammate. “He’s one of the greatest players ever, one of the best scorers ever,” he said, before touching on what really matters in a locker room. “I just hear his work ethic is, uh, different. You know, I feel like I have a different work ethic too, so just like combining that, and I think it’s gonna be on.”

And according to the panel on ESPN’s NBA Today, that’s exactly the kind of environment Durant has been searching for. Ramona Shelburne explained that the fit in Houston is perfect because of the strong leadership already in place. “What he wants is simple: he wants to play basketball and only worry about that,” she said. “He needs the coach to be the coach, to be the leader in the locker room, and to hold guys accountable. That’s what he’s getting with Ime Udoka… Kevin Durant won’t have to be the loudest voice in the room.”

And she’s right. The two have a long history, from Team USA to their time in Brooklyn, and Udoka knows exactly what Durant needs. “His day-to-day routine is very similar to Fred [Van Vleet] and Dillon [Brooks],” Udoka said, praising Durant’s professionalism. “I think he takes us to another level with his work ethic… it’ll be invaluable for these guys to see and learn from him.”

Moreover, Tim Bontemps also agrees, adding that the presence of Fred VanVleet, the newly re-elected president of the NBPA, is a huge factor. “Fred is the vocal leader of this team,” he said. “So for Kevin Durant, he doesn’t have to worry about all that locker room noise. He can just go hoop.” It’s a situation that finally allows KD to shed the off-court drama and focus on the game. But it almost didn’t happen.

How a Kyrie Irving injury blocked a different Texas reunion

While Durant’s move to Houston seems like a perfect fit now, a bombshell report from NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson has revealed that the Rockets weren’t his first choice. In fact, Durant was reportedly very close to joining a different Texas team: the Dallas Mavericks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The dream scenario was a new “big four” in Dallas, with Durant joining his old friend Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and the No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg. It would have been a seismic shift in the Western Conference. So what happened? According to Robinson, it all came down to one devastating injury.

“Had Kyrie Irving not injured his knee, tore his ACL, we might be having another conversation about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as members of the Dallas Mavericks,” Robinson said. “Kyrie Irving’s injury, his knee, really was, no pun intended, the Achilles heel as to why KD did not find a way to the Dallas Mavericks.”

USA Today via Reuters Oct 19, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) react during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The news adds another layer to the complex “what if” scenarios of the NBA offseason. A healthy Kyrie could have reunited the “7/11 duo,” a partnership he recently called one of the most special of his career. “Playing with KD, was OD, alright,” Irving said on a recent Twitch stream. “He’s one of the best of all-time.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But with Irving sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Mavs were no longer a viable option. For Durant, the focus shifted to Houston, a team with a young, healthy core and a coach he trusts. While the Dallas superteam remains a“what if,” Durant has landed in what might be the perfect situation for him at this stage of his career: a talented young team, a respected coach, and a locker room where he can finally, mercifully, just hoop.