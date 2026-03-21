Kevin Durant Responds to Media Criticism Over Rockets Chemistry After Blowout Win vs Hawks

After winning just four of their last ten games, analysts raised questions over the Houston Rockets’ locker room. Notably, Kendrick Perkins felt Kevin Durant’s burner account situation still lingers. “I don’t see a lot of high fives, chest bumping. Are they over the allegations of the burner account?” Perk questioned. All it took was one statement victory, against a surging Atlanta Hawks, to put those claims to rest.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Rockets were having fun. Durant was hyping up the crowd, and players were celebrating with each other. Team chemistry seemed to be restored, if it ever did fade away. And KD, obviously, kept his receipts. As soon as he walked into the press conference, Durant took a slight dig at Perkins and the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How was the body language tonight? Was it good? How were the vibes? Good vibes?” Kevin Durant asked reporters before they could get any questions off. The room erupted in laughter once the Slim Reaper smirked. They knew what the underlying intention was behind the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durant and the Rockets put every concern to rest with a resounding performance. He personally added a game-high 25 points while shooting 60% from the field. The Rockets, as a group, shot 50.6% from the field and held the Hawks to just 95 points. They hadn’t scored fewer than 108 in the eleven consecutive games they won leading up to the clash against Houston.

For all the conversations doubting the Rockets, this performance was the dagger. The team reverted to playing with grit. They outrebounded the Hawks and played with greater energy. The result was the Rockets completely nullifying every single one of Atlanta’s threats. Houston took away their ball movement, leaving the Hawks to rely on individual shot creation.

ADVERTISEMENT

It worked out brilliantly for Houston. But a primary reason they won was that the lineup changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ime Udoka runs final lineup tests before the postseason

The Rockets offense has struggled since the All-Star break. The most prominent of those weaknesses came with shooting the ball. The Rockets have the second-lowest three-point percentage since the season resumed. Tonight, Udoka managed to make the perimeter a weapon by making one change. He inserted Reed Sheppard into the starting lineup.

“Obviously, Reed has taken a nice step, jump lately. Wanted to have more spacers out there… have different guys who can handle… get a last look at something before the playoffs,” Udoka said about his thought process behind making the change.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second-year guard hit four of his seven triples. Three of those came in the third quarter, where the Rockets outscored the Hawks 39-22. Houston recorded their best three-point shooting night since February 10. Sheppard didn’t just provide them with spacing, but also another ball handler. He’s a natural point guard, which allowed Kevin Durant to operate without being trapped on every occasion.

Udoka is keen on continuing to run the same lineup for the next few games. And it could really be key for the Rockets. Sheppard’s having a breakout season, and he fits the profile the Rockets need. He can shoot and play equally good defense. Kevin Durant already sees how the dynamic shifts with the young guard in the lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We got five guys that can put the ball on the floor, make a play, knock down the shot, so we got to utilize that,” said Durant.

That being said, it’s too early to judge whether the Rockets have found a winning formula. This was their best performance in a long time. But it’s just one. It’s imperative that Houston maintains this standard to build some momentum going into the postseason. If they do, the Rockets have size, versatility, and athleticism all working in cohesion.

It’s a dangerous puzzle to crack. But do you think they can keep this up?