Kevin Durant Reveals Reason Behind His Social Media Antics That Get Amplified During Injuries

No athlete has ever escaped criticism. Being in the public eye, it’s an inevitable by-product. Some of the greats thrive off the noise. Some may decide to shut out irrelevant opinions. Kevin Durant is different. Aware of what it takes to be a perennial superstar in the game, the Slim Reaper makes the noise.

“When I can’t get that little dopamine hit from playing, I’m definitely getting it from that Twitter. Lot of people want my attention,” Durant said about his social media interactions with naysayers. His assessment of criticism is blunt. The two-time champion will dive into the fiery world of Twitter just to put people in their places.

While the former Warriors forward won’t look to indulge in arguments, it’s one of his favorite activities when he has time on his hands. “When I’m rehabbing, I’m on edge. If I wake up at 8 o’clock, and I go on my Twitter, and I see something that’s too edgy, I’m going right back at you. That’s like my coffee in the morning. People come in here, never picked up a basketball, never ran full speed in they life, never got they heart rate up before, and they tell you how to approach the game,” Kevin Durant said on Netflix’s Starting 5.

Ever since his move to the Warriors in 2019, Durant has had a target on his back. People on social media call him a ‘snake’ or someone like Stephen A. Smith doubt his status as a superstar. However, what they fail to address is the years of hard work and dedication the Slim Reaper put in to be in such a position.

via Imago

None of them shared Durant’s rough childhood growing up. They didn’t suffer the adversity that he went through. And Kevin Durant transformed his life through basketball, a game he cherishes more than anything. KD has earned the privilege of writing his own story. As for people who have something to say, he says “Shut your a– up,”.

Kevin Durant prepares for a new chapter

Any decision KD has made has been motivated to maximise his career. He went to the Warriors and won back-to-back championships. Who would have thought that stint would become the precedent of the criticism Durant attracts? The notion – he can’t win without superstars has followed him in each of his three moves since the Bay.

But not only is Kevin Durant unapologetic, he is also in an environment to win.

After a few rocky seasons in Phoenix, KD joined the Houston Rockets during the offseason. Competition in the West is tougher than ever. Yet, Durant’s addition to Houston sees them as one of the favorites to win it all. And there’s every reason to believe Durant will be a focal point with Fred VanVleet injured.

His output can’t be doubted. At the age of 36, he appeared in 62 games, averaging close to 26 points with the Suns last season. As turbulent as the season was, Kevin Durant remained a consistent force. With the Rockets, his scoring is vital. However, he also allows Ime Udoka to play an intimidating lineup with the shortest player on the floor being Amen Thompson, who is still 6’7”.

Surrounded by talent and gritty players, the Rockets speak to Kevin Durant’s tone. Their resilience hasn’t moved even after losing VanVleet for the season. The goal for KD remains the same. He wants put his best foot forward to win a championship. And out of all of his decisions since his last championship, the Rockets may offer him the best chance to add a third to his resume.