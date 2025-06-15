Kevin Durant’s Agent Sparks Warriors Trade Rumor With Intriguing Jimmy Butler Update

Kevin Durant didn’t post a cryptic tweet. He didn’t go live on Instagram. But his longtime business partner, Rich Kleiman, did what KD has mastered his whole career — subtly shift the NBA conversation with a single image.

The snapshot? Durant and Jimmy Butler standing side by side, looking like they just closed a billion-dollar business deal. It was uploaded to Kleiman’s story after the two stars recorded a podcast at PSG House in Paris. Instantly, speculation lit up like a Steph Curry third-quarter heat check — could the Warriors be back in the mix for Kevin Durant?

Let’s rewind. At the trade deadline, Golden State was seriously considering a KD reunion. The idea? Pair Durant with Curry again and let them remind the league what unstoppable looks like. But then, Jimmy Butler happened. The Warriors pulled off a shocker and snagged the former Heat star, who quickly made himself at home. Suddenly, the team’s offense clicked, the defense toughened up, and the vibes? Pure 2015 redux.

Still, for a brief moment, it felt like Durant-to-Warriors Part II was loading. And now, with Durant expected to be traded any day before the NBA Draft, that fantasy is back in circulation — even if it’s more unlikely than Draymond going a full season without a suspension. Jimmy Butler can’t be traded until August 6th, so any fantasy blockbuster swap involving him and Kevin Durant before the NBA Draft? Yeah, that’s not happening. Not unless Adam Silver decides to rewrite the CBA overnight.

Meanwhile, the Suns are working the phones hard, hoping to finalize a Durant trade before the draft clock starts ticking. Word is, they were already poking around Golden State’s assets at the deadline — specifically showing interest in Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga. So clearly, Phoenix isn’t just window-shopping; they’re trying to redecorate the whole roster.

According to multiple reports, Durant himself turned down a Warriors reunion earlier this year. “Me going to your team, it’s going to be a whole new era for your team when I get to your team. My contract and just my production, me just getting up and moving in the middle of the season, it’s going to be a big blow to any team I’m going to.”

It wasn’t about feelings or trophies — it was about chemistry. The guy didn’t want to disrupt a team that was finally finding its rhythm. It’s funny when you think about it. Durant, once known for jumping to already-great teams, is now the guy guarding team culture. That’s character development that even Netflix would green light, “I want my career to end on my terms.”

The Warriors might be out, but the rest of the league is circling like hungry seagulls at a beach BBQ.

According to Shams Charania and Jake Fischer, the Phoenix Suns are actively shopping Durant and want a deal before the 2025 NBA Draft. A no-trade clause means Durant can’t veto a destination, but that hasn’t stopped him from showing preference.

Top suitors reportedly include:

Miami Heat

Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs

Minnesota Timberwolves

New York Knicks

And then there’s a surprise: the Toronto Raptors. They’ve reportedly entered the race as a wild card, flashing some bold offers. Think of them as the team swiping right while everyone else is still reading the bio.

Why Golden State’s Out of the Picture for Kevin Durant

Here’s the deal — the Warriors already made their move. They got Jimmy Butler, and he’s brought that patented “grit and grind and grill the ref” energy. With Curry still being Curry, and Butler gluing the locker room together, Golden State is focusing on cohesion, not another superstar shake-up.

Bringing Durant back now would be chaotic, almost certainly. Insiders say there’s been no active pursuit from Golden State lately. And Durant himself nixed the midseason attempt. So unless Butler gets moved (and he can’t until August 6), this version of the rumor belongs in the NBA What Ifs vault.

Despite the chaos, let’s not lose sight of the fact that Kevin Durant is still an elite force. Last season, he averaged 26.6 points on 52.7% shooting, including 43% from deep — numbers that would make Ray Allen blush.

He’s a one-time MVP, two-time champ, two-time Finals MVP, four-time scoring champ, and eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Not bad for a guy who’s spent the last few years bouncing around franchises like a basketball-themed travel vlogger.

But since leaving the Warriors in 2019? KD’s been swept out of the first round twice and hasn’t touched a conference final. Wherever he goes next, it’s about legacy now — ring chasing is back on the menu.

So no, Kevin Durant probably isn’t going back to the Warriors. But his presence in Paris with Jimmy Butler and Rich Kleiman was enough to make fans — and front offices — wonder.

Durant might not control where he’s headed, but one thing’s for sure: wherever he lands will tilt the balance of the league. And in a wild Western Conference, he could be the difference between a Play-In exit and a Finals run.

Stay tuned — because this offseason, Kevin Durant is the domino everyone’s waiting to fall. And once he does, the entire NBA map could shift faster than you can say “superteam.”