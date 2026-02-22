Kevin Durant’s Business Partner Sends Cryptic Message After Employee Cuts

Kevin Durant’s alleged burner account controversy has apparently hit his business. A few hours ago, news hit that Boardroom has laid off staff, and it was “unexpected”. But KD’s business partner and long-term agent, Rich Kleiman, has once again provided his comments amid the uproar.

On his Instagram, Kleiman added a story with no words but just one emoji,”🧢.” Even though there was no statement, Kevin Durant’s close associate did put some words hours ago to put this controversy to bed. It was on his Instagram story as well. He called Boardroom as a non-traditional media brand entering the next phase.

“We’re focused on prioritizing the areas that will have the greatest impact on our brand and community. As part of this evolution, we’ve made the decision to part ways with three writers. We’re grateful for the work that these three writers have done for us over the years and we wish them continued success in their next chapters.”

Yes, Kleiman did confirm that Boardroom took the executive decision to part ways with their staff. This reply from him came after the deputy editor of The Huffington Post, Philip Lewis, broke the news. “Boardroom, the sports, media, and entertainment brand co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, has eliminated its full-time editorial team,” Lewis wrote on X.

Lewis further added, “The layoff was unexpected and laid-off staff were unable to export their email contacts,” on X. The timing of this news has led many to believe that these firings are related to the burner account controversy. The alleged X account @gethigher77, many believe, belongs to Kevin Durant. Because back in 2019 interview with Boardroom, KD acknowledged he used anonymous accounts to speak freely without the spotlight.

So, the tweets from ‘@gethigher77’ being against the Rockets star’s former teammates and even current teammates made the possible link even stronger. However, there is no link that the Boardroom firings were directly linked to KD’s controversy.

While Kevin Durant remains silent, another boardroom employee came to Rich Kleiman’s rescue

Kevin Durant and his longtime agent, Rich Kleiman, launched Boardroom in 2019. It was niche as an athlete-led media brand built on in-depth interviews, business insights, and entertainment content where sports and culture collide. But some linked and speculated that the recent firing was retaliation or a leak from inside the Boardroom.

However, Randall Williams, a former Boardroom employee and now a Bloomberg reporter, set the record straight on X: “As a former Boardroomer and a reporter for Bloomberg now, I can confirm the folks laid off at Boardroom have nothing to do with the (alleged) burner account linked to KD,” Williams stated on X.

With his cryptic post, even Kleiman wanted to call ‘cap’ on the current narrative that the firings were linked to the Kevin Durant controversy. So far, the Rockets’ star has not spoken about the issue. But last time he spoke, he did not confirm or deny his links with the alleged burner account.