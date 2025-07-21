Kevin Durant’s Championship Chance in Houston Dismissed as 14 Players Set for Major Change

Every team has reshaped its roster, hoping to build a contender strong enough to chase next season’s championship dream. But the Houston Rockets pulled off one of the most jaw-dropping moves in the West. They packaged Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and future draft picks to land Kevin Durant, an all-time great at forward. Even though now they have a soon-to-be 37-year-old, Kevin Durant, can they snatch the title from defending champion OKC?

Kevin Durant still delivered last season, averaging 26.6 points on 53% shooting across 62 games for the Suns. Those numbers will boost Houston’s offense, no doubt. But there are strings attached, and age tops that list. Durant is 36, with a long injury history. His ability to sustain that level feels increasingly uncertain. But stats aren’t the only concern. The bigger test may be chemistry, and how quickly this new group gels. Former Kings star Mike Bibby recently weighed in, and offered a fresh, pointed take on Houston’s high-risk, high-reward experiment.

On a recent episode of the Straight Game Podcast, Mike Bibby didn’t hold back when discussing Houston’s new-look roster. Mike said, “It’s going to be a whole different game now. KD is a super superstar. It ain’t going to be the same where you got, Sigun (Alperen Sengun) leading the team now. KD is leading the team now.” Bibby’s words cut straight to the point and that is, roles are about to shift dramatically. Until now, Sengun had quietly become Houston’s engine. But with Durant arriving, hierarchy and team chemistry may take a hit.

Mike doubled down, saying, “There are a lot of shots that go around, but now they got to cater their style of game to KD, not the other way around. KD ain’t going to come in there and and and play the back fiddle to nobody.” Bibby made it clear that Durant won’t adjust for the team. Instead, the team of 14 must adjust for Durant. And that shift could unsettle a young core still finding its rhythm.

If history taught us anything, then we have seen that Durant’s presence demands touches, space, and respect. And these are the things Houston’s emerging stars had started to claim for themselves. Now, with KD in charge, expect the offense to revolve around him, whether that fits the rest of the squad or not.

Houston needs a new approach if Kevin Durant sits out

The Houston Rockets drew plenty of praise after landing Kevin Durant and deservedly so. But valid concerns still hover over the move. Durant’s age and injury history aren’t just footnotes; they could define how Houston’s season actually unfolds. Dave DuFour from The Athletic recently warned, “He is…injury prone…he’s going to miss 20-25 games. Can they withstand that?” Durant, now in the elite 30,000-point club, still struggles with ankle issues. And we all know that’s a problem that won’t vanish overnight. So, what happens when KD sits? That’s the uncomfortable question Houston’s front office may need to answer midseason.

If Alperen Sengun returns to form, he could carry the offensive load during Durant’s inevitable time on the bench. Sengun’s post scoring and playmaking remain Houston’s best fallback option when KD isn’t on the floor. Amen Thompson should also grow into a key perimeter creator during the 2025-26 campaign. He’s not a three-level scorer like Durant, not even close but he’s arguably the second-best offensive talent on this roster.

With young players in the roster, development rarely follows a clean, upward path. If they fall short, Houston must get strategic with Durant’s minutes from the jump. Resting him against lottery teams should be standard. Back-to-backs? Only if the game really matters. Kevin Durant doesn’t need to play 70 games; he just needs to be healthy when it counts. If the Rockets manage his body smartly and the other young players grow fast, they’ll stay in the hunt.