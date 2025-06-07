Kevin Durant’s Close Circle Confirms Interest in Spurs as Surprise Team Emerges in Trade Rumors

Alright, NBA fans, the offseason is where the real chaos happens. And right now, the biggest piece on the chessboard, the superstar domino that could send the entire league into a frenzy, is Kevin Durant. After a total flameout of a season in Phoenix, where the Suns didn’t even make the playoffs (yikes!), everyone and their mother expect them to blow it up and trade KD. But while we’ve all been cooking up fake trades to the usual big-market teams, the real whispers, the ones coming from people who actually know things, are pointing to some seriously unexpected and intriguing spots.

Get this: on the Burns and Gambo radio show in Phoenix, John Gambadoro just dropped an absolute bombshell. He said he knows somebody who was just with KD, someone KD “knows and trusts,” and they were talking about… the San Antonio Spurs! Gambo was emphatic: “Somebody that KD knows and trusts that was talking to KD mentioned the Spurs. He mentioned the Spurs.” That’s not just some random internet rumor, that’s coming from someone who claims to have a direct line to KD’s inner circle. Can you even imagine Kevin Durant teaming up with a generational talent like Wemby? That’s not just a playoff team; that’s a potential world-beater right there.

But hold on, because the Spurs aren’t the only surprise team crashing the KD party. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, we all need to be keeping a very close eye on the Toronto Raptors. Stein reported that a lot of people around the league see the Raptors as a “potential trade suitor for Durant” and that Toronto might even have “a more realistic shot” at landing him than they would for, say, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Woah. Things just got very interesting.

But honestly? It makes a ton of sense. The Raptors have a great young core with Scottie Barnes, and they just added another All-Star in Brandon Ingram. Now, you throw a scoring machine like Kevin Durant into that mix? A lineup with Barnes, Ingram, and KD? That team is instantly a major problem in the Eastern Conference, ready to compete for a title right now.

It all just adds to the crazy drama surrounding KD’s next move. It’s pretty clear the Phoenix experiment was a bust, and a trade feels like it’s a matter of “when,” not “if.” But forget the usual suspects. The two teams now at the top of the “teams to watch” list are the Spurs and the Raptors. The offseason is just getting started, folks, and it’s already shaping up to be an absolute blast.

How did we get here? Inside the Phoenix meltdown that put KD on the market

So, the big question isn’t just “where is KD going?” It’s “wait, why is a walking bucket like Kevin Durant even on the trade block in the first place?!” To understand that, you have to look at the absolute train wreck that was this past season for the Phoenix Suns. This was a full-blown, high-priced, star-studded implosion that has clearly left everyone, including Durant himself, frustrated and ready for a change.

Remember all the hype? The Suns had this monster “Big 3” of KD, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. On paper, that’s supposed to be an offensive campaign, a team that can outscore anyone on any given night. But the reality? It was a clunky, disjointed mess.

The chemistry never really clicked, and the team just looked… off all season. The end result was a lackluster campaign that saw them completely miss the playoffs. Remember what Booker said when Phoenix didn’t make it to playoffs? He said, “We don’t have winning habits right now. And it’s not just one thing. It’s a lot of things.” He talked about how “Talent only gets you so far,” and how a team needs to form an identity, something this Suns squad, with its “Big Three” of KD, Booker, and Bradley Beal, never managed to do.

And you can feel KD’s frustration with the whole situation, not just with the losing, but with the constant noise that comes with it. This is a guy who gets tired of the narratives. Remember when he recently got into it with Stephen A. Smith over the new All-Star Game format? KD called SAS “dramatic” for his hot takes. When fans pushed back, KD clapped right back on X: “My point is, fans complain about EVERYTHING. Like nothing is good enough for the fans right now. Only thing they enjoy is playoffs, trade deadline, free agency and when players beef with each other lol.” That sounds like a dude who’s fed up with the drama that comes from underachieving. He knows that when you lose, the complaining from fans and the media gets way, way louder.

via Imago Mar 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) watch as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots a free throw against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

And let’s be real, he’s not wrong about the money part either. When one fan suggested his paycheck would be affected by all this, KD shot back: “I think I seen a guy is about to sign for like 70 million Dollars a year, a record high. How are paychecks being effected.” That’s KD for you – always ready to defend himself and call out what he sees as hypocrisy. But that kind of back-and-forth also shows a level of agitation. He’s clearly tired of the discourse that surrounds losing.

So, when you combine a massively disappointing season, a “Big 3” that never quite gelled, and a superstar who seems fed up with the narratives that come with failure, what do you get? You get a team that’s heavily rumored to be shopping one of the greatest scorers of all time. The Suns fumbled their championship window with KD, and now, it’s opened the door for a team like the Spurs or the Raptors to potentially swoop in and reap the rewards. Phoenix’s failure is about to become the biggest, most fascinating storyline of the NBA offseason.