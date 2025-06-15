Kevin Durant’s Close Relation Not Enough to Complete $55M Trade as Suns Face Rejection

Doesn’t Kevin Durant deserve a proper send off from the NBA? He’s the Association’s resident Grim Reaper no matter which team you support. And his last few years have been…”forgettable”, to say the least. So some of the rest of the teams have taken it upon themselves to do the deeds and turn fortunes around. But the one dream team is pretty much out of the picture, sadly. And even the future Hall of Famer’s relations aren’t enough to get that deal done.

At this point, Durant just wants out. There’s no denying that. But the big question is how. Despite his advanced age, he’s still getting calls from teams around the country. Why? Well, find us another person who averages 26.6/6/4.2 while shooting 52.7% from the field at 36. The problem lies with his longevity. He might be one of the GOATs, but it takes a lot to be someone like LeBron James. And the that’s exactly what the Rockets will be looking for – longevity.

But there’s more. Have a read as to what Kelly Iko from the New York Times had to say about their fascinating saga: “Durant has a good relationship with multiple players on the roster and members of the coaching staff, and his cache alone would raise the Rockets’ ceiling. But unless Houston’s brass is suddenly enamored with the idea of parting ways with key core talents, it looks like they’re fine with keeping the band together.”

via Imago Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns walks on to the court during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Houston’s priority? Keeping the core intact. They did ridiculously well for their age and experience, and Ime Udoka’s system is one of the most entertaining to watch. So why ruin something that’s going to plan? Kevin Durant on a $55 mil-a-year contract can be too much for some teams. They want longevity, and he can’t give that to them.

Let’s hypothesize a bit. If the Rockets were to go for KD, what would it cost other than his yearly wages? The Suns aren’t letting go of their marquee player unless it’s a deal straight from heaven. But while negotiating, it seems like they bargained for too much. And the Rockets didn’t think twice before shutting them down.

Phoenix’s wants for Kevin Durant deemed excessive by Rockets

The only way Durant ever makes his way to H-Town is if it doesn’t compromise on the development of their young core. And on the other hand, the Suns want what they don’t have – youth, and trade assets. Sure, maybe going for a player with a few picks here and there doesn’t sound too bad, right? Well, wait till you hear what they actually went for.

“At one point, team sources say, Phoenix was determined to regain control of its draft capital (first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and swap rights in 2029) and at another, was seeking multiple young talents like Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green. Recently, forward Jabari Smith Jr.’s name has come up pertaining to the Suns’ interest, team and league sources say. Green, whose name has been connected to Durant and other stars in trade rumors, is determined to improve upon his playoff struggles and wants to stay in Houston, league sources say,” said Kelly Iko.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 21, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

So, Kevin Durant to the Rockets is quite far out the window. And even Spurs pulled out of the race recently. As of the latest news, only Miami and Minnesota remain. But the Luka Doncic trade has taught us not to assume. It’s 2025, after all. Where do you think KD will end up?