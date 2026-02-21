Kevin Durant’s Company Announces Shocking Business Decision After Burner Account Drama

Feb 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Feb 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The questions have not stopped following Kevin Durant since All-Star weekend. He has largely brushed them off as noise. However, the conversation changed on February 21 when a development appeared away from the court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Boardroom, the sports, media, and entertainment brand co-founded by Durant and Rich Kleiman, eliminated its full-time editorial team. The move surfaced days after alleged messages involving Durant circulated publicly. Because of that timing, the story stopped being only about social media chatter and became about consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boardroom operates as a media platform covering the business side of sports through videos, podcasts, and newsletters. The brand has also served as one of Durant’s primary off-court ventures since its 2019 launch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The change was first reported publicly by reporter Philip Lewis. “Boardroom, the sports, media, and entertainment brand co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, has eliminated its full-time editorial team.”

There is no confirmed connection between the layoffs and the ongoing controversy. Still, the proximity between the two events fueled discussion because Durant had already dismissed the allegations as nonsense earlier in the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago IMAGN

At the same time, his history with anonymous social media accounts added context. During a 2019 interview produced through the same company, Durant acknowledged he used anonymous accounts to speak freely without the spotlight. That prior admission made the timing more noticeable even without direct evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t know what’s true”: Devin Booker breaks his silence on Kevin Durant’s burner account controversy

While Durant avoided further comment, others connected to the situation addressed it publicly. One of them was Devin Booker, his former teammate. “I was just with him All-Star weekend. Nothing was said about it. You don’t know what’s true and what’s not nowadays.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Booker also explained why he was not treating the situation seriously. “I don’t pay too much attention to it. Even if it is true, I understand there’s trolls nowadays. That’s what a lot of social media is. It’s trolling and a fun time. I don’t take any of it too personally.”

Because of that response, the fallout inside locker rooms appeared limited despite the online reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 13, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and guard Devin Booker (1) speak after a play against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The business decision itself stands as a confirmed action. The controversy surrounding Durant remains unresolved and unverified publicly.

For that reason, the significance lies in timing rather than proof. Durant’s company made a major internal change while his public image was under scrutiny, and that overlap ensured the conversation would continue beyond basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether the two stories ever intersect directly will depend on future reporting. For now, one is confirmed news and the other remains speculation, yet together they keep the focus firmly on Durant moving forward.