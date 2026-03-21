Kevin Durant’s Effort Questioned as Rockets Teammate’s Stunning Play vs. Hawks Raises Eyebrows

The Houston Rockets showed a level of togetherness against the Atlanta Hawks. Following their loss to the Lakers, the team bounced back with a crucial win. The Rockets saw Kevin Durant lead the charge, helping Houston snap the Hawks’ winning streak. The Slim Reaper made his presence felt on both ends of the court. But one play is sparking doubts about his commitment to the Rockets.

During one possession, Reed Sheppard pitched a bad pass towards Durant at the top of the key. The Hawks’ Onyeka Okongwu intercepted the pass before it reached KD. It gave him a wide-open Rockets half to easily dunk the ball on the other end. The former Warriors forward didn’t attempt to sprint back to contest.

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But it wasn’t a bad possession. Instead of Kevin Durant, Sheppard made the march backwards. Surprisingly, the 6’2” guard successfully got a block on the Hawks center. Onyeka Okongwu is eight inches taller than Reed Sheppard. The hustle play summarised the kind of night the Rockets had as a group.

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They limited the Hawks to just 95 points, caused by the Rockets’ high activity on the defensive end. Over their eleven-game winning streak, the fewest points the Hawks scored were 108. The Rockets shut down their opponents’ open lanes, forcing Jalen Johnson to make some tough decisions. No Hawks player had more than four assists in the game.

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Likewise, taking tough shots under immense pressure restricted Atlanta to shooting 42.4% from the floor. It was a completely different story for the Rockets. Their offense was equally as productive. The Rockets shot 50.6% from the field and also made five more threes than the Hawks.

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Yet, it’s Kevin Durant’s effort that’s causing concern among fans.

NBA fans frown on Kevin Durant’s lackadaisical effort

“Look at KD just jogging around on defense,” one fan said about Durant’s effort on the turnover. The two-time NBA champion’s stint with the Rockets is marred by controversy and doubts. Notably, since the alleged burner account leaks, Houston hasn’t looked the same. They are just 8-7 since the All-Star break.

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Some fans even judged Durant for his leadership. “I fw Reed Sheppard and Jabari Smith…. Meanwhile peep the leader of the team,” a fan mentioned. With Fred VanVleet going down, peers expected Kevin Durant to be a culture-setter for the Rockets. While the 37-year-old is still producing great output, his demeanor has come under fire.

Former Rockets legend Vernon Maxwell feels Durant’s burner account drama has fractured the team’s camaraderie. Fans seem to agree, digging further into Durant giving up on the turnover. “Notice who was closer and still didn’t go block it,” a fan wrote.

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These comments come at a tense things seem to be getting tense. According to reports, the Rockets have internally expressed regret over bringing the former MVP to the team in the offseason. “Kevin Durant could learn a thing from Reed Sheppard,” a fan said about KD’s season with the Rockets so far.

It’s evident that the Rockets have been having a tough time since the entire fiasco. They are one of the worst three-point shooting teams still. At times, the energy seems to be low on the bench. Fans relate that to Kevin Durant not bringing winning tangibles to the team. A fan sarcastically wrote, “KD really setting the example”.

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Ime Udoka expects his team to fight for every possession. Kevin Durant failed to uphold the Rockets’ brand of basketball. However, that was just a single play. KD has also been leading the team with some virtuoso performances throughout the season. Tonight, he mustered a game-high 25 points with two steals and two blocks. He didn’t turn the ball over once, while connecting on six assists.

The Rockets executed their plans well and were rewarded with a statement victory. Hopefully, they can use this momentum to turn a new page.