Kevin Durant’s Inner Circle Sends NSFW Message to Injured Dillon Brooks Amid Burner Account Controversy

Phoenix Suns guard Dillon Brooks’ injury has already started making noise across the league. During a game against the Orlando Magic, he left early due to hand soreness before it was revealed afterward that he had broken his hand, worsening the Suns’ already poor injury situation. Now, a close friend of Kevin Durant’s has sent a message that has lit the internet on fire.

An X user, @CGBBURNER, shared a Discord message attributed to Eddie Gonzalez, a long-time friend and collaborator of Durant’s. The screenshot showed a reposted text meme in which the music artist Drake DM’d someone on Instagram, telling them to “D– slower p—-” and “We got some s— for you,” apparently sent in response to news of Brooks’ broken hand.

The optics can’t be poorer. A friend of Durant‘s, who hosted a podcast with him, celebrating an injury, especially one that could sideline a player for weeks, is rarely received well. Durant being associated with Gonzalez is just fuel for the fire.

Brooks and Durant have history, which gives this comment some basis. On March 30th, 2025, during a heated Rockets-Suns matchup before the two were traded for each other, Brooks and Durant got into a physical altercation that resulted in technicals for both and an ejection for Brooks.

The guard has built a reputation for himself as perhaps the best agitator in the league, a vocal and unapologetic defender, and Durant has never shied away from competitive fire.

There’s no evidence that Durant was involved or aware of the Discord post, but his proximity to Gonzalez matters, and in the social media era, that’s enough to become an implication, whether that’s fair or not. The timing of the situation couldn’t be worse.

Burner Account Scrutiny Surrounding Kevin Durant Continues to Intensify

Kevin Durant’s relationship with social media has been complicated for a very long time. In 2017, he admitted to using burner accounts on Twitter to defend himself from critique online for joining the Golden State Warriors. Since then, any account tied to Durant has carried extra weight.

Imago Feb 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Over the last few days, unverified screenshots alleging new burners tied to Durant have circulated online, disparaging both current and former teammates and coaches. The Rockets forward has brushed off these rumors as “Twitter nonsense,” but when screenshots involving someone from his circle surfaces at the same time, the narratives begin to merge in the eyes of the public.

That’s the challenge for Durant. Even though he’s not directly involved, his ecosystem of friends is still a part of his brand, and all the chatter around burner accounts has made the screenshots from Discord all the more believable.

Brooks is focused on recovery, while Durant is going to continue to perform on the court, but the next outing between the Suns and the Rockets, already charged due to their on-court friction, will carry another layer.