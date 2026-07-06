Kevin Durant’s Next Trade Destination Revealed in Failed Three-Team Deal That Would’ve Sent Jaylen Brown to Rockets

Just last season, Kevin Durant was viewed as the missing piece for the young Houston Rockets. But with another first-round exit and drama related to the 37-year-old’s burner account, it seemed he was on his way out already. Even the Celtics wanted to offload Jaylen Brown, but not for KD, and that’s why a three-team deal was floated.

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“Teams have called the Rockets this offseason to check in on not only Sengun but Kevin Durant as well,” reported Brett Siegel. “Among those who had inquired about Durant, the Detroit Pistons stood out and attempted to forge a multi-team deal with the Celtics and Rockets, sources said. Although these talks never intensified or became anything more than an idea, the Pistons would’ve landed Durant, the Celtics would’ve added Sengun, and Brown would’ve gone to the Rockets.”

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The trade never materialized, but Kevin Durant’s trade to the Detroit Pistons is one to watch out for. After all, the interest is mutual. Siegel reported that Pistons executive Trajan Langdon is looking for a star to complement Cade Cunningham and push them into contention. KD is high on the list of possible targets. Plus, the 2x Finals MVP is not the “untouchable” star on the roster.

“Whether or not the Rockets look to continue their partnership with Durant is the big question at large, especially since they don’t view him as a trade target on their roster. Houston viewed the opportunity to acquire Durant as a way to upgrade from Jalen Green and bridge the gaps in their lineup to contend in the West, but by no means was this addition viewed as a long-term commitment.”

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That’s why league sources believe Kevin Durant could be on his way out despite having a contract through the 2027-28 season. Plus, the alleged burner-account controversy, in which KD apparently shaded his current and former teammates, left a bitter taste in the front office. As they are thinking about moving forward without the former MVP, the Pistons want to cash in.

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Last season’s playoffs proved that Cunningham needs serious help, and Detroit feels Kevin Durant can fill that gap. Plus, KD’s own previous statement calling Cade a “special talent” can also be the moving factor. Similarly, the Celtics were eyeing Durant’s teammate to replace Jaylen Brown, but even that trade failed.

Why did the three-team trade involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown fail?

“As far as talks of a multi-team deal involving Durant, Sengun, and Brown go, at no point did the Rockets express interest in such a framework where they would be trading both stars,” reported Siegel. “The Rockets themselves never wanted to pursue Brown after investing in Durant last summer, and they were not viewed as a real suitor for a trade with Boston this offseason.

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“That didn’t stop the Celtics and Pistons from trying to figure out a path to landing Sengun and Durant, respectively, which is where this multi-team trade framework emerged.”

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So, the Celtics first wanted Giannis, but since that trade failed, they were interested in another star, and Sengun appeared as the target. But the Rockets were never truly interested in having Jaylen Brown. In fact, Rockets coach Ime Udoka has a history with Brown during his time with the Celtics, leading to the 2022 NBA Finals. But still, the Rockets showed no interest.