Kevin Durant’s Priority Sparks Suns Concern as Nixed Trade Boosts 6′7″ Prospect’s NBA Draft Chances

Well, Kevin Durant got what Kevin Durant wanted. The 2x Finals MVP is headed to the Houston Rockets, and the Phoenix Suns? They’re left clutching a handful of hope, a hot-and-cold Dillon Brooks, a microwave scorer in Jalen Green, five second-round picks, and the No. 10 selection in the NBA Draft—which, at this point, feels more like a consolation prize than an actual return for one of the greatest scorers this game has ever seen.

Phoenix fans thought they were watching a trade unfold, but what they witnessed instead was a hostage negotiation—where Kevin Durant was both the star asset and the guy holding the clipboard.

And just to really twist the knife? We found out the Suns turned down Darius Garland in a potential KD deal. Yeah, that Darius Garland—the All-Star point guard who averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists while shooting like prime Ray Allen off screens. Cleveland reportedly tossed Garland in a Durant proposal, and the Suns passed like they were allergic to good decision-making.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why? Because Kevin Durant only wanted to go to Houston, San Antonio, or Miami. Apparently, being in control of his own destiny was more important than Phoenix maximizing return value. And if you’re thinking, “Wait, what team in their right mind turns down Garland?” You’re not alone. But KD had veto power, and the Suns front office had… apparently, no spine.

AD

Oh, but wait—it gets better. The Golden State Warriors came knocking. Kevin Durant said nope. The Timberwolves offered Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, a promising young guard, and their first-round pick. Durant still didn’t bite.

According to Arizona insider John Gambadoro, Minnesota’s deal included actual pieces that could’ve helped Phoenix stay competitive next season. But since Minneapolis isn’t beachfront property and doesn’t have James Harden on speed dial, KD wasn’t interested.

So now Phoenix has to pretend they wanted this package from the Rockets all along. You know it’s bad when Warriors fans are laughing harder than Draymond after a new podcast episode.

Draft Night Hopes and Murray-Boyles Mania

But hey, about that No. 10 pick—enter Collin Murray-Boyles, the 6’7” South Carolina forward who’s now projected to be right in Phoenix’s draft range. He’s not flashy, he’s not going to make TikToks. He’s just a gritty, unselfish, switchable defender who puts up 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds on nearly 59% shooting.

He also passes like a taller Tyus Jones and defends like a guy who grew up watching Tony Allen mixtapes. Sure, his jumper is shakier than Shaq at the free-throw line (26.5% from deep), but he’s 19 and has the kind of motor that makes coaches drool.

Murray-Boyles suddenly looks like Phoenix’s best hope for a future frontcourt anchor—because let’s be real, the Suns desperately need a power forward and a center. Especially now that Kevin Durant and all his versatility are off to Houston to team up with Harden 2.0 (aka Jalen Green), Baby Dillon (Brooks), and a Rockets squad that’s itching to break out of the rebuild cycle.

Honestly? That’s the million-dollar question—and so far, the answer looks more confusing than Ben Simmons’ shot chart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Feb 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) enters the game during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Suns, after giving up Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks, and a bucket of pick swaps just to get Kevin Durant, ended up trading him away for cents on the dollar. Forget losing leverage—this was the basketball version of walking into a Vegas casino and putting the franchise’s future on red. Spoiler: it landed on black.

Now, Phoenix is left hoping Murray-Boyles turns into the next Draymond with better behavior, and praying Jalen Green figures out defense before Devin Booker files a trade request.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Durant might be gone, but his shadow lingers over the Suns like the ghost of Finals dreams past. He prioritized his destination, controlled the process, and left a franchise scrambling to pick up the pieces.

For Phoenix, the Durant era didn’t just end. It detonated.