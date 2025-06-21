Kevin Durant’s PSG Ownership: Stakes, Investments And More

We all know Kevin Durant as the NBA superstar with a lethal jump shot and two championship rings. But here’s something just as impressive: the man has quietly built a business portfolio that would make most investors jealous. Through Thirty-Five Ventures, Durant has put money into everything from FinTech (Robinhood, Coinbase) to fitness tech (Whoop) and even pro sports teams—including a slice of Paris Saint-Germain. No, he’s not running the club, but his influence helps. And yes, he even owns part of a Major League Pickleball team, because why not?

What’s smart about Durant’s approach? He doesn’t just throw cash at random startups. He invests where his name and insight matter—tech, sports, and media—while his company, Boardroom, turns those bets into compelling stories. So while he’s still dropping 30-point games, Durant’s real legacy might just be his off-court hustle. Not bad for a guy who was supposed to “just” play basketball.

How Much Has Kevin Durant Invested in PSG? Is He a Majority Owner?

Let’s get this straight—Kevin Durant is not the new big-shot owner of Paris Saint-Germain. Despite the hype, he’s just another minority investor in a club still firmly controlled by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI). So no, he won’t be vetoing transfer deals or demanding they sign his NBA buddies (probably).

So, how much did KD drop on this? Reports say his stake is in the “single-digit millions,“ which, for a club valued at $4.6 billion, is basically pocket change. For context, private equity firm Arctos Partners owns 12.5% of PSG—Durant’s share is just a tiny piece of that.

But he’s not just along for the ride. His company, Boardroom, will work with PSG on branding and maybe even help push their basketball ambitions (because apparently, soccer isn’t enough). So while he won’t be dictating tactics, his name and connections could help PSG grow, especially in the U.S.

In short, Kevin Durant owns a small piece of PSG, but Qatar still calls the shots. And no, this doesn’t mean we’ll see LeBron buying Real Madrid next week. Probably.

What are Kevin Durant’s investments in 2025

Kevin Durant’s PSG stake was just the tip of the iceberg. Behind the scenes, his investment firm Thirty-Five Ventures (35V)—co-founded with manager Rich Kleiman—has quietly built a powerhouse portfolio of over 100 startups and companies, dwarfing earlier reports of nearly 40 deals. From FinTech to sports franchises, Durant invests in areas where his fame and ideas can make a difference, helping new businesses grow faster because he’s involved. Here’s the breakdown:

The Investment Portfolio:

Postmates (food delivery) – Turned $1M into $15M after Uber’s acquisition.

Robinhood & Coinbase (FinTech/crypto) – Early bets that exploded post-IPO.

Whoop (fitness tech) – Now a $3.6B leader in wearable health tracking.

Weedmaps (ca*nabis tech) – Riding the wave of legalization.

Overtime (sports media) – Revolutionizing how Gen Z consumes sports.

Boardroom ( Durant’s media company) – Producing documentaries, events, and athlete-driven content.

Sports Franchise Plays: Owning the Future of Sports: Kevin Durant’s strategy goes beyond startups—he’s securing stakes in tomorrow’s leagues and teams.

Philadelphia Union (MLS) – 5% stake with room to grow.

NWSL’s Gotham FC – Backing women’s soccer’s rising value.

Major League Pickleball’s Brooklyn Aces – A slice of America’s fastest-growing sport.

PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) – A gateway into global soccer and basketball expansion.

The 35V Blueprint: Smarter Than Your Average VC

Writes checks between $100K–$10M, with a sweet spot around $1M per deal.

Prioritizes sectors where Durant’s brand and network move needles (FinTech, AI, sports tech).

Leverages Boardroom to amplify portfolio companies through media and storytelling.

Funds youth initiatives via the Durant Family Foundation, merging profit with purpose.

So, yeah… PSG did make noise, but Kevin Durant’s real play is building a $ 15 M+ empire across tech, sports, and media. He’s not just an athlete-turned-investor—he’s a strategist picking winners where his influence accelerates growth. The takeaway? Kevin Durant’s off-court legacy might outshine his future Hall of Famer status.

What is Kevin Durant’s net worth in 2025?

At $300 million and counting, Kevin Durant’s net worth in 2025 proves he understands wealth building as well as he understands basketball. While his $50 million NBA salary forms the foundation, Durant’s financial success comes from diversifying like a Wall Street pro – that lifetime Nike partnership, calculated investments through Thirty-Five Ventures, strategic sports franchise ownership, and media ventures all contribute to his growing empire.

What makes Durant different is how he’s leveraged his basketball fame into sustainable business success. Rather than just collecting endorsement checks, he’s built an investment portfolio that works as hard as he does. His approach shows a clear understanding that athletic careers end, but for sustainability? Smart business decisions have paid dividends for decades.

The result? Durant isn’t just securing his financial future—he’s rewriting the playbook for how athletes build lasting wealth. When asked about his business success, he might simply say, “You know who I am.” And he’s right. Because while the basketball world knows Kevin Durant, the two-time NBA champion and the “Slim Reaper”, future generations may remember him even more for his business acumen, proving he’s as sharp in the boardroom as he is on the court.