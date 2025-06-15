Kevin Durant’s Trade Demand to Go Unheard as National Reporter Confirms Suns’ Stance

Kevin Durant knows exactly what he wants. With 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists, at thirty-six, he’s not wrong to assume very team will be interested in him. But the problem? The Phoenix Suns might not care. As NBA trade winds begin to swirl ahead of the 2025 Draft, Durant’s desired exit from the Valley has come with a list of preferred destinations. However, Phoenix is holding firm. While the former MVP is one of the most skilled scorers in the league’s history, when it comes to where he’ll play next, he may not get the final say.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Durant is eyeing a move to either the Miami Heat, the Houston Rockets, or the San Antonio Spurs. Sources say that these franchises are willing to commit long term. Currently, Durant still has a year left on his current deal and could go for free agency next summer. But the Suns stand firm that they will not be dictated.

Phoenix wants some real value in return for one of their best, and isn’t going to just give him away without a deal that benefits the franchise. Sam Vecenie, a senior writer at The Athletic, let his take on the subject known on X. He wrote, “KD leak about his preferred teams feels pretty pointed. Which, good for him and his reps, go for it. But I feel like Phoenix is just gonna move him where they want to move him.” And that pretty much sums up the growing consensus that the Suns are prioritizing their own roster construction, not Durant’s wish list.

Clearly, the Suns have a clear strategy: maintaining competitiveness around Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. While recouping valuable draft capital and young assets they made a habit of sacrificing in past seasons. With win-now expectations, Phoenix is bound by little flexibility and a top-heavy salary sheet. And as Durant enters his final year of his more than $100 million contract, with his injury history, the Suns know this trade value is capped. Teams likely won’t be betting a farm for a veteran who may bolt in 12 months. So, they wait, and have to be patient and selective.

So, what calculations do they have in mind? Let us take a closer look.

So, where will Kevin Durant move next?

For Phoenix, a deal is coming, but when and where is yet to be decided. Miami’s offer centers around Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, and future picks. But unless a promising name like big man Kel’el Ware is on the table, the Suns will probably pass. Similarly, for Houston, Jalen Green could headline a deal, but the Rockets should be reluctant to disrupt their young core. On the other hand, San Antonio? Well, the allure of pairing Durant with Victor Wembanyama is clear, but the Spurs appear to be hesitant to give up their foundational pieces like Jeremy Sochan or the No. 4 pick.

via Imago Feb 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) gestures to the referee for a foul call against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Instead, teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves may be better positioned. A package could easily include Rudy Gobert, Dante Exum, and their 17th pick. Whether it be Minnesota, a surprise team, or even a reluctant Miami, one thing is for sure: Kevin Durant will almost certainly be traded this offseason.

But do not expect a fairy tale ending. Cause this breakup will be on Phoenix’s terms, and it may redefine how much say even the biggest names truly have.