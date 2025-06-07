Kevin Durant Sends Message to Michael Beasley After 6-Figure Win vs Lance Stephenson Amid Suns Uncertainty

Not many know this, but the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant and Mike Beasley are childhood friends! Talk about unlikely pairings. But it’s true, they’ve been tight since they were schoolmates in Prince George’s County, Maryland. They even played on the same team together. And as Mike Beasley and Lance Stephenson’s recent 1v1 mini-game, KD had a message for his former teammate.

For the uninitiated, Mike Beasley and Lance Stephenson faced off in a game of 1s with a lot riding on it. The buildup to it was as intense as the game itself, with plenty of taunts and NSFW messages exchanged. But ultimately, after all the hype, it was Beasley who came out on top, dominating Stephenson. And KD couldn’t be prouder.

“Belle Haven’s finest,” he wrote on his Instagram story, heaping praise on his friend who took home the $100k prize. Told you there was a lot riding on this game. The picture KD included featured a Beasley throwing down a dunk during the contest with Stephenson. This image was presumably from their days together in Maryland. But even though this was a wholesome moment between Durant and Beasley, Suns fans will be disappointed.

Why? Well, anyone in Phoenix can attest to how touch-and-go this whole Kevin Durant trade saga is proving to be. Will he leave? Will he stay? Each day, things get murkier, and KD’s refusal to acknowledge it doesn’t help. And if you’re among those checking his IG story for a potential update, we’re sure it doesn’t help when all KD shares is unrelated content like this.

