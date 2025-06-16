Kevin Durant Sends Moving Message to Father Amid Trade Rumors as Unknown Family Details Emerge

Father’s Day is here! The one time of the day when we don’t have an excuse to refrain from expressing just how much we value that other person in our lives, who we hold so dear to us. That one person who has gone to unimaginable depths just so that we could have a memorable childhood. While Kevin Durant’s father wasn’t a big part of his childhood, it is the version he became once he returned in his son’s life that the NBA star chooses to honor today.

A few hours ago, the Slim Reaper took to his official Instagram account to share a story with his 13.6 million followers. He highlighted a post that further featured Wayne Pratt recalling how, when the duo were in Phoenix, he asked the player to leave a game-worn jersey for him. Not only did Kevin Durant do so, but he also signed it with the words: “To the best dad ever.” For Pratt, that meant “everything” to him.

“Nothing else has to happen for the rest of my life after hearing my son say those words, especially after the road we’ve been on to get to this point. It means the world to me,” said Wayne Pratt.

