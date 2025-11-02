Kevin Durant Shares Optimistic Update on Jayson Tatum After Celtics Star’s Injury Confession

Is it safe to file 2025 under the ‘most Achilles injuries in a year’ column? Probably, yes. While Tyrese Haliburton’s setback stands out as particularly painful, Jayson Tatum also faced a tough blow. He tore his Achilles tendon in the closing moments of Game 4 against the New York Knicks during the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the Celtics couldn’t recover, falling in six games without their star.

But even though Jayson Tatum has missed the beginning of this new season, he’s not out for good. He’s been documenting his rehab on social media, showing clips of himself dunking just months after the injury. His rapid progress has stunned the NBA community, and even Kevin Durant, the self-proclaimed “Achilles guy”, admits he’s impressed:

“I think he’s, uh, five, six months in. I wouldn’t say I felt that confident to dunk the ball. I don’t remember if I was that far along in my journey, but medicine has advanced so much since I had Achilles. And, you know, Jason looks like he’s just killing the rehab. He looks great. I don’t see a limp. I don’t see, for somebody who just had Achilles surgery in the playoffs, he looks amazing. Hopefully, he continues to progress, gets better, and gets back on the court soon. The game misses him. The NBA misses him. Just all-world talent, man. I’m looking forward to having him back on the floor.”

We all know what a force a healthy Tatum is on the floor. After easing into the league during his first two seasons, Year 3 was his breakout, and he hasn’t looked back. He’s averaged 26.8 points, eight rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, earning five All-NBA selections and six All-Star appearances along the way.

Imago Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after beating the Orlando Magic in game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Even without Jayson Tatum, the Celtics haven’t completely fallen apart, but his absence has definitely shifted the team dynamics. Jaylen Brown has been handling the ball more, Derrick White’s three-point attempts have gone up, and Payton Pritchard has spent extra time directing the offense.

Through the first five games, the team has had to adjust to life without JT and not just him… Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet are all gone, meaning Boston’s offense looks very different from what it used to be.

That’s why Jayson Tatum is taking his recovery seriously. “Coming back this year is something I can try to get to. It’s a goal for myself. I challenge myself every day,” he said. But he’s not rushing it; he wants to make sure he’s completely healthy before stepping back on the court, avoiding any chance of re-injury.

Even Kevin Durant recognizes the mindset and caution all too well. The former Warriors star suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon during the 2019 NBA Finals, an injury that had many wondering if his career was over. “This is career-ending, I’m done,” Durant recalled thinking at the time.

But he defied the doubts, returning at full strength the following season. In 2024, he appeared in and started 75 regular-season games, his first time reaching that many since the 2018-19 season, proving that a serious injury doesn’t necessarily define a player’s future.

Jayson Tatum stays close with the team during rehab

Jayson Tatum might not be feeling the adrenaline of the on-court action, but he’s still soaking in the energy in every way he can. He’s been traveling with the Celtics, sitting in on meetings, practices, and shootarounds, making sure he stays connected.

“Not being able to be out there with the team is already tough enough. But still traveling and being with them during meetings and games and practices and shootarounds, trying to feel as much a part of the team as I can. It really helps my mental out a lot,” Tatum said.

Imago Oct 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) sits on the bench with teammates during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla also noticed JT’s presence paying off. “The thing that’s important to me is he’s here with us constantly at practices, at film sessions, at practice, and he’s getting better in that regard as well,” he had explained ahead of the season.

Even off the court, Tatum is putting in the work, staying sharp, and preparing for the day he steps back onto the hardwood. If everything goes as planned, he could return around March 2026, just weeks before the regular season ends.

KD, who knows the challenges of recovering from an Achilles injury, has been checking in with him along the way. “I ran into him a couple times, but that’s one of these experiences you got to just go through on your own. You can get as much advice as you want, but you know, it’s just you,” the Slimp Reaper said.

Durant also reassured everyone that Tatum is “in a good space” and ready to build back his momentum when the time comes. He understands the hurdles the Celt will face upon returning, especially the speed of the game. “Just the speed of the game, to be honest. Just, you know, pace is something that you develop over time as you get more experience in the league and then being out for a whole year, you kind of miss that pace of the game,” Durant admitted.

But with the Boston side’s support, a carefully managed rehab, and Tatum’s laser focus mindset, his return now feels not just possible, but within reach, a homecoming the Celtics and fans alike are eagerly awaiting.