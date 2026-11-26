Kevin Durant, like many NFL fans, wasn’t very happy with how the Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers on November 25, a day before Thanksgiving.

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Initial reports suggested that Rodgers had a falling out with head coach Mike McCarthy. The QB later went on to criticize McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show, and the Steelers released him hours later. Later, rumors about McCarthy having an assistant for a very specific task surfaced.

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“Happy Thanksgiving, hiring a ice cream sandwich assistant for the day, great idea Mike,” Durant wrote in an X post he uploaded Thanksgiving Day.

Happy Thanksgiving, hiring a ice cream sandwich assistant for the day, great idea Mike.— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 26, 2026

Durant also showed his support for Rodgers in a separate post by naming him as one of the four NFL players he’d like to have at his table on the holiday.

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The report about McCarthy’s assistant first blew up soon after Rodgers’ benching. The Steelers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko shared a post on X writing: “Text from a Pittsburgh Steelers player just now ‘McCarthy has a personal assistant who brings him ice cream sandwiches on demand'”

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Fehoko couldn’t help but laugh about the report, but it wasn’t until NFL insider Jordan Schultz confirmed the rumor that the situation became hilarious. Schultz reported that he spoke with multiple Steelers players about McCarthy’s ice cream sandwich assistant, and “they all confirmed: yes, it’s true.”

This isn’t nearly the first report regarding coach McCarthy’s absurd behavior to surface in the past few days. The most shocking claims came from Rodgers himself.

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Rodgers was benched in favor of Mason Rudolph. The reasons remained unknown until Rodgers himself appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and listed them one by one.

He told the host McAfee and fans about his disagreements with coach McCarthy on many points. Rodgers revealed that McCarthy didn’t want to “get to know” the defense, frustrating defensive players.

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When asked to speak with them, McCarthy declined right away, making Rodgers quite upset. This wasn’t even the most damning claim made about the Steelers coach.

“Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring,” Rodgers said. “Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened.”

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Rodgers even recalled how McCarthy once ended the Steelers’ halftime gathering with the words “One, two, three, Packers,” naming the team he previously used to coach.

With these instances surfacing one after the other, it’s no surprise that Durant openly took a jab at McCarthy. The Houston Rockets veteran has never been shy to voice his opinion online.

Considering that he’s one of Rodgers’ avid fans during this tough time, it only makes sense for Durant to show his support by expressing frustration towards McCarthy’s alleged antics.

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The bottom line is Rodgers is no longer with the team. McCarthy remains the Steelers’ head coach.