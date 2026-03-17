Kevin Durant Takes Blame as Ime Udoka Calls Rockets “Careless” in Ugly Loss to Lakers

The Houston Rockets built a 12-point lead early in the third quarter but had no answer to JJ Redick’s adjustment. The Los Angeles Lakers produced a defensive masterclass in their 100-92 win. After the game, Kevin Durant took the responsibility as coach Ime Udoka put the entire team on notice.

After scoring 16 points in the first half, Kevin Durant scored just 2 in the final two quarters. With Alperen Sengun out due to a back ailment, the Rockets lacked an offensive answer with their star limited. That’s why KD took the blame.

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“Of course, we probably can make more three, but it’s all on it’s on me,” stated a dejected Durant. “To be honest, I’m the offense, and the opposing team is gonna use all their resources and not let me get comfortable. First half, I got comfortable, and I so comfortable coming off the pin downs, and they decided not to let me get comfortable anymore. So I got to be smarter, better with the ball.”

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The Rockets had their lowest-scoring fourth quarter of the season with just 12 points. In fact, they scored four points in the last six minutes of the game. KD just had two points in the second half, but conceded 6 turnovers. The Lakers made a defensive change and started aggressively double-teaming Durant, reducing his options and forcing turnovers. The Houston head coach described their issues as careless.

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“Careless with the ball, you know, eight-second violations, half-court violations. And then when we didn’t turn over, we had obviously way too many in the second half,” said Udoka. “We’ve been seeing it all year and something we have to get better at. First, making the pass and taking care of the ball, and then people making plays behind it when they double and put bodies on Kevin. But the turnovers, the careless ones, just sloppy passes or guys not meeting the ball. So it’s a combination of both.”

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Houston had 22 turnovers total, and Kevin Durant had 7 of them. The turnovers were a huge issue as the Lakers trapped KD, which suffocated the Rockets’ offense.

Kevin Durant is ready for a role change after a disappointing performance

The Lakers’ head coach implemented a high-pressure “1-through-5 red” scheme specifically designed to neutralize the Rockets’ star. This tactical shift forced KD into a series of uncharacteristic mistakes, including a widely mocked viral 8-second backcourt violation. Redick, in his post-game conference, stated that the primary goal was “just trying to get the ball out of Durant’s hands.”

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Kevin Durant had just 5 shot attempts in the second half, nowhere near what to expect from an elite marksman. Even LeBron James described that any version of KD is hard to guard. “He’s never not been great at basketball.” But the defense from the Lakers was enough to stifle on Monday night.

This even led to a candid Durant further contemplating his future role, adding, “I don’t know man, maybe I just need to get out the way, go sit in the corner. Set some screens, space the floor……” Ime Udoka and KD can put this on test on Wednesday as both teams clash again.