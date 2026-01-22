Kevin Durant Tells Quiet Part Out Loud After Russell Westbrook’s Historic NBA Record

Russell Westbrook’s name has been slandered. He wasn’t on an NBA roster until the final days of the summer. What remained unchanged was his positivity. The modern-day legend strived to erase doubts and has truly revived his career with the Sacramento Kings. The already triple-double king now has another throne to rest on. A few weeks ago, he became the all-time leading scorer for point guards in NBA history, crossing Oscar Robertson.

He was among the many who featured in a video congratulating Brodie on his achievement. A surprise appearance also came from his former Thunder teammate, Kevin Durant. The Rockets forward had a sweet message for Westbrook upon becoming the most prolific scoring point guard in NBA history.

“Russ, congrats on being the highest-scoring point guard. Insane. It’s insane what you were able to accomplish, being a Hall of Fame, legendary, iconic player,” Durant said in the video.

Durant and Westbrook practically bloomed into their legendary careers together. They spent close to a decade with the Thunder, even reaching the NBA Finals. Their relationship was damaged after Durant’s contentious exit for the Warriors. However, in time, they have managed to mend the fences and have a steady bond again.

Furthermore, it wasn’t just KD who congratulated Russ. Oscar Robertson, James Harden, and even Chris Paul featured in the video. Westbrook earned everybody’s respect. Through all adversity, he never changed himself or his beliefs. The Kings have allowed Russell Westbrook to play with the same overflowing joy and energy that revolutionised the Thunder once. He’s repaying them with splendid play.

Russell Westbrook remains as electric as day one

After a successful stint with the Denver Nuggets, Brodie decided to bet on himself. For the first few months in the offseason, there was practically no interest. Rumors floated about Westbrook possibly playing internationally. It was right before the season started that the Kings decided to sign the veteran point guard to a one-year, $3.6 million deal.

The Kings didn’t have any expectations. They carried a team full of veterans. That gave Westbrook freedom to dictate the tempo and play without any reservations. The 37-year-old took that platform and established himself as the glue for the team.

He’s appeared in all 45 games for the Sacramento Kings. The team is currently 14 in the West. However, they’ve dealt with injuries, notably to All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who only just made his return. In his absence, Russ took charge. He currently ranks first in total assists, steals, rebounds, and three-pointers made for the Kings this season. He’s only behind DeMar DeRozan for points.

The more you take these numbers in, it seems absurd that Russell Westbrook didn’t generate any interest across the league. Agreed, the Kings are shambolic, their postseason hope hanging on thin hair. But Westbrook has reset the culture, recently leading them to a four-game win streak before things crumbled again.

He was counted out, mocked, and shown the door by several NBA teams. If anything, this campaign proves that Westbrook has a lot more to give to the game and is still among the top generals in the league.