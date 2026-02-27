Kevin Durant Ties Kobe Bryant After Historic 40-Point Showdown, Leads Rockets Past Magic

The alleged burner account controversy hasn’t affected Kevin Durant’s production for the Houston Rockets. Since the All-Star break, he has already produced a 35-point game and a season-high 12 assists in another. Against the Orlando Magic, the prolific scoring continued, as even at 37 years old, KD showed the world that he hasn’t lost a step.

The Rockets star’s legacy had two new inclusions. Durant has entered the 32k scoring club (32,006 points) and is now within striking distance of passing Michael Jordan (32,292 points) for the fifth-most points in league history. Not just MJ, but Kevin Durant also tied Kobe Bryant for the most 30-point games in NBA history (431 games).

The 16x All-Star trails Karl Malone 435, Wilt Chamberlain 516, Michael Jordan 562, and LeBron James 575. It was also KD’s first 40-point game with his new franchise Rockets. He scored 26 of his season-high 40 points in the second half to inspire his team to wipe out a 19-point Orlando lead on Thursday night.

Rockets beat the Magic 113-108, but it was never straightforward. Desmond Bame made three baskets, so Orlando led in the middle of the fourth quarter. But Kevin Durant scored seven straight Rockets points and assisted a layup by Sengun that put Houston up for good. He has continued his form since the All-Star weekend.

His numbers for the five games since the midseason break are 28.8 points on 53.0 percent shooting, along with 6.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.8 threes, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks over 35.2 minutes per game. It’s this prolific scoring that KD is known for. For December, Durant shot an insane 55-49-91 split. The Rockets star averaged 26.6 points on 55.0 percent from the field, 49.2 percent from 3-point range, and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Once again emphasizing and making everyone believe that he is still an efficient five-level scorer. With such fine form, retirement or talks regarding him stepping away from the hardwood truly irritate KD.

Kevin Durant sets the record straight on his comeback in 2028

“You guys, the media, have projected that,” Durant told Vincent Goodwill of ESPN. “That narrative, where did the last dance thing come from? I didn’t say I wasn’t playing. LeBron said he wasn’t. You didn’t hear that from me or Steph.”

Kevin Durant will be approaching 40 when the next Olympics come around in 2028. But the reason for him to step away has not crossed his mind. KD wants to be around Team USA one more time. “Hell yeah, I want to play. I would love to, but I’ve got to stay on top of my game,” Durant said. “ I don’t want it just for seniority. I want to still prove I can help the team win.”

Building on his legacy as a four-time gold medalist, he is the leading scorer, male or female, in Olympic basketball competitions, with 518 points. He surpassed his compatriot and icon, Lisa Leslie, in Paris. He also holds the Olympic record for 3-pointers made with 88 on nearly 50% shooting. So, whether it Olympics or leading his current team, Kevin Durant continues to contribute at the highest level.