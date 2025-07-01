Kevin Durant Trade Makes LeBron James’ Stephen Curry Reunion Possible in Stunning Proposal Amid Lakers’ Turmoil

The 2024 Paris Olympics not only brought Gold for the men’s team but also hope for NBA fans. Seeing Stephen Curry and LeBron James‘ seamless partnership meant the fanbase was eager to pair them on a regular basis. Last season, the Warriors guard was quick to deny any such talks with “probably not”. But that was last season, and now it’s time for a new season. It was even before the Luka Doncic – Anthony Davis trade, which redefined what’s possible (or even probable) in today’s NBA. So, is a Curry-James move possible, at least in theory?

The Lakers’ superstar’s trade is in the spotlight due to his agent’s statement. Rich Paul said, “LeBron wants to compete for a championship.” The 40-year-old did exercise his $52.6 million option, and it was enough to come up with multiple trade ideas for King James. The option to return to Cleveland was floated as the Cavs have a young squad and plenty of options that could please the Lakers. Plus, a homecoming and winning another championship and finishing the career with the team one started is also tempting. But what if the Warriors become a viable option?

“I think Golden State’s the most intriguing one to me, though because LeBron and the Steph relationship, LeBron’s past public comments, and all that. And the only hurdle I see there is I’m not sure Jimmy Butler makes sense for the Lakers.” In the recent episode of the Kevin O’Connor Show, Jovan Buha joined as a guest to speak about the Lakers’ situation. It was the host who shared the idea that Kevin Durant‘s Rockets trade could eventually help LeBron James and Stephen Curry to play side-by-side.

“And so if you really want to get crazy, you could say that the KD to Houston deal involving Phoenix is not done yet. Like, it’s still you could add third teams or fourth teams. So I like to think about, well, Phoenix wanted Butler. So maybe you send LeBron and Bronny James to Golden State, Jimmy Butler to Phoenix, Kevin Durant to Houston, and then Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to the Lakers. What do you think about that idea, Jovan?”

Previously, the Suns were desperately trying to land Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, which had them shopping Bradley Beal. Of course, Beal remained in Phoenix due to his no-trade clause. Now, instead of Beal, they would get Butler, and all they have to do is trade Green and Brooks to the Lakers, as per Kevin O’Connor. This becomes an extension to the current trade of Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. Sounds impossible, right? But after the Lakers and Mavs trade, any trade is on the table.

Rich Paul clarifies about LeBron James’ future

“We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him”. Yes, LeBron James will be a Lakers player in his 23rd year of his career only if he sees the Lakers being championship contenders this season. But that probability reduced after the front office failed to re-sign a key player.

via Imago Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Dorian Finney-Smith, the 3-and-D specialist, declined $15.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. The free agency journey was short for the 9-year veteran as he agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets. Thus, this becomes another addition for the Rockets after their efforts following a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. Apparently, it was Rob Pelinka’s fault.

“The word out there is that Rob Pelinka was going out there and talking to teams about Dorian’s knee to try to tank Dorian’s free agency value…” A failure to re-sign DFS, plus the failure to put out fires at the Center position, might actually lead LeBron James away from the franchise. So, the GM will have to be quick to find solutions, otherwise King James will have another throne waiting for him. And it might just be one based on that Olympic Gold.