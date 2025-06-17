Kevin Durant Trade: Timberwolves Source Confirms Stance as Rockets’ Offer Details Emerge

“The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant’s preferred trade destinations out of Phoenix,” wrote Shams Charania in an update on X a few days ago. Amidst all the trade discussion in the ongoing off-season, no player’s name is popping up more than Kevin Durant’s. And the franchise’s take?

Despite being 36 years of age, the star veteran is not missing out on any attention from prospective teams with whom he can attempt another (or Final) NBA championship title. This is why Kevin Durant has some ‘preferred trade destinations.’ However, other teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves are making moves. At the same time, however, the Wolves front office is respecting the player’s boundaries.

A few days ago, ‘The Athletic’ reporters Sam Amick and Jon Krawczynski published a report on the recent updates revolving around Kevin Durant’s potential trade. According to them, the Minnesota Timberwolves “could re-emerge as a real contender in the coming days”. After all, the franchise is one that reportedly appears focused on landing impact players that can make a difference, as opposed to one that prioritizes draft picks.

However, the reporters also made it clear that “The Timberwolves do not want to make a seismic change to a roster that advanced to the Western Conference finals if Durant is not on board with the move, team sources said. The question now is whether there’s any chance of Durant coming around to the idea”. This means that the Timberwolves front office possibly realizes that they are not on Durant’s ‘preferred trade destinations’ list, and don’t want to make an offer until they are.

It would have been one thing if Kevin Durant were open to exploring other options and had not outright rejected Anthony Edwards’ franchise. However, as Shams Charania reported a few hours ago, “I’m told Kevin Durant has no desire to be in Minnesota with the Timberwolves”. Yikes! Therefore, why gamble on someone who doesn’t want to be there?

Mind you, it is a big gamble. After all, Kevin Durant does not have much time left in the league as a player. On top of that, the 4-year, $194.2 million contract that Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets is set to expire after the next season. This means that the Timberwolves will have to pay the maximum portion from that contract, aka $54.7 million, if the veteran plays for them in the next season.

Furthermore, according to the Bleacher Report, the 2x NBA champion is also eligible to sign a $122 million contract after a potential trade. The Timberwolves had already spent the 2nd most on salaries, aka $202.359 million, during the 2024-25 season. No matter who is traded in exchange, acquiring Durant will still be a cost they cannot incur without worsening their situation on the Luxury Tax front.

It is unfortunate if a trade by the Timberwolves for Kevin Durant will not materialize. After all, it would prevent a team-up between the veteran and Anthony Edwards. If there is one NBA player whom Anthony Edwards holds in high regard, then it is Kevin Durant. Growing up, he idolized the ‘Slim Reaper’. The first NBA game Edwards went to watch was between Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks. When asked how it felt to team up with the veteran during the Olympics, Edwards said, “I can’t wait to play alongside him. I definitely still got butterflies there waiting for that to happen”. From the looks of it, a team-up will remain limited to the Olympics only.

In a way, it is good if the Minnesota Timberwolves are backing off early. After all, recent days have shown that the Phoenix Suns are not willing to let go of their star player without getting something worthwhile in return.

NBA reporters highlight Suns’ potential ask from Houston Rockets for Kevin Durant after ‘underwhelmed’ deal

According to NBA reporter Kelly Iko, the Houston Rockets had reportedly sent a “firm offer” to the Phoenix Suns. But they rejected the same since the latter franchise was “underwhelmed” with what Houston had placed on the All-Star Forward. In a recent tweet, Brett Siegel highlighted Iko’s statement. He revealed that neither reporters have a “firm confirmation” on what the Suns desire from the Rockets squad. Despite this, Siegel said that “it’s pretty clear HOU’s offer revolves around Jalen Green and the 10th pick. The rest of the offer is what will make or break these negotiations. As the Suns would likely want Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard as well”.

With Kevin Durant gone, the Phoenix Suns will be looking to rebuild around Devin Booker. The need of the hour would be for young players who can assist Booker in the upcoming seasons. Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 12.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. He stands out as a must-have player to cover the offensive front. Meanwhile, Reed Sheppard is yet to prove himself, having averaged only 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. However, under the guidance of a player like Devin Booker, he can thrive.

This isn’t the first time the Phoenix Suns have made it clear they won’t part with Kevin Durant easily. Earlier, Marc Stein reported that any deal with the San Antonio Spurs would need to include Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Harrison Barnes. Later, according to Sports Illustrated’s Shadab Khan, the Spurs offered Vassell, Barnes, the No. 14 pick, and second-round draft capital. However, the Suns reportedly rejected it, wanting Stephon Castle or Jeremy Sochan instead. So even if the Rockets offer young talent, it’s unclear whether there can be a deal.

