Kevin Durant Trade Package: What Did Rockets Give Up for Suns Star?

You wanted answers? Well, Shams Charania has got them for you. The whole off-season trade debacle has finally reached a conclusion on one end. We’ve wondered where Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant would go for months. And those months really did bring up a bit of a surprise, as it’s a team that called it quits pretty early on in the race. Turns out that it’s not the Spurs taking the Grim Reaper. It’s the Houston Rockets who get that honour.
“BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are trading two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks, sources tell ESPN,” wrote Charania.
Trading your marquee guard and veteran forward for a 36-year-old player might not be something Houston fans would’ve hoped for. But the exact details of the deal might surprise you.
What the Rockets sent to Phoenix for Kevin Durant
This is a developing story…
Did the Rockets just gamble their future for a 36-year-old Durant? What are your thoughts?