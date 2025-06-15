Kevin Durant Trade Proposal Puts Chris Finch’s 2 Trusted Wolves At Risk As Per Insider

There’s never a dull moment when Kevin Durant trade rumors start circling—and this time, it’s a scenario that might just flip the Western Conference on its head. With the NBA Draft looming and front offices getting antsy, one major contender is emerging in the KD sweepstakes. But while fans are dreaming of banners and buzzer-beaters, this potential deal could come at a gut-wrenching cost for one coach in particular.

According to insider Jon Krawczynski, KD might just be headed to the Twin Cities, but the cost could be steep—think Chris Finch crying in his clipboard kind of steep.

Two of Finch’s most trusted soldiers, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, are reportedly at the center of this high-stakes poker game. Yes, the same Randle who gave the Warriors a playoff migraine, and the same Gobert who still grabs rebounds like he’s swatting flies in a sauna.

The Phoenix Suns are ready to move on from the Kevin Durant experiment—new leadership under GM Brian Gregory and coach Jordan Ott want more than a superteam hangover. They want youth, draft picks, and a get-out-of-the-luxury-tax free card. With KD holding a $54.7 million expiring contract and zero patience for rebuilds, time is ticking faster than a shot clock on crack.

KD’s preference? Rumors say San Antonio is high on his list, but Minnesota is a very real contender. The Wolves want a championship window before the hardwood turns cold. They’re all in. But the math… oh boy, the math.

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center.

Let’s talk turkey. Durant makes nearly $55 million. The Timberwolves aren’t shipping Jaden McDaniels in the deal (smart), so someone has to match that gargantuan salary. That someone? Either Rudy Gobert or Julius Randle.

Randle has a $31M player option for next season. He averaged 18.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 4.7 APG while shooting a slick 48.5% from the field. That shooting stroke was smoother than Ray Allen’s release, and his postseason? Chef’s kiss. He threw down a 24-point triple-double in the WCF, only the second in Timberwolves playoff history. You don’t just trade that for a maybe. Unless that maybe is Kevin Durant.

Gobert makes $35M and remains a defensive wrecking ball. His playoff stat line? A jaw-dropping 27 points and 24 boards in a first-round Game 5 against the Lakers. The French tower had flashbacks to Kevin Garnett’s dominance… until the Western Conference Finals, where his impact dropped harder than Ben Simmons’ confidence at the free-throw line.

Both players are vital, but hey—it’s Kevin Durant. We’re talking about a walking bucket, a 2x Finals MVP, and arguably the smoothest scorer since George Gervin was finger-rolling people to sleep. But what would it take to get him out of Phoenix?

What would Phoenix want for Kevin Durant?

The Suns aren’t giving Durant away for peanuts and future second-rounders. According to the buzz, the Wolves need to include one of Gobert or Randle. Donte DiVincenzo’s $12M salary to balance things out. One young prospect: Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr., or Jaylen Clark (take your pick). Some pick sweeteners: likely second-rounders and a pick swap or two.

In short, a Kevin Durant trade would cost Minnesota a king’s ransom and then some. It’s like ordering KD off the menu and being asked for your starters, dessert, and tip in advance.

Here’s where it really gets personal. Chris Finch loves Randle. Like, calls-him-first-after-big-wins kind of love. Randle was key in the Wolves’ playoff success this year—he gave LeBron and Draymond fits in Round 2 and nearly averaged 25 and 7 during that stretch. He wasn’t just a scorer; he was the glue, a power forward with playmaking chops, rebounding muscle, and improved shot selection that didn’t make fans throw their remotes anymore.

Jan 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA ;Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center.

Losing Randle would be like swapping your reliable old pickup truck for a Lamborghini that may or may not need maintenance every few weeks. Flashy? Yes. Dependable? TBD.

Gobert, on the other hand, is the defensive safety net that holds Minnesota’s house of cards together. Sure, he turned invisible in the OKC series—but for 72 games, he cleaned the glass and protected the rim like it was Fort Knox. And remember: nobody else on this roster can do what Rudy does.

Make no mistake—Kevin Durant is the dream. But that dream comes at a cost. The Timberwolves’ core identity is built around continuity and effort. This trade could rip out their backbone and plug in a 36-year-old on a one-year deal. High ceiling? Absolutely. But also, high risk. As Charles Barkley put it, some teams are about to “do something stupid.”

Phoenix wants picks, players, and options. Minnesota wants KD and a real shot at glory. If this goes down, expect shockwaves across the league.

And if you’re Chris Finch, stock up on tissues—you might be losing your two favorite toys.