Kevin Durant Trade Proposal Sends Suns Star to 76ers as Daryl Morey’s Reported Draft Plan Emerges

ByShubhanshu lal

Jun 12, 2025 | 9:22 PM EDT

The Philadelphia 76ers’ front office must be running on pure caffeine and chaos this offseason because Daryl Morey is cooking up not one, but two franchise-shaking moves. First on the menu? A potential Kevin Durant blockbuster that would send Paul George and draft picks to Phoenix, because nothing says “win-now” like swapping one future Hall of Famer for another. Imagine the Sixers trotting out Durant, Embiid, and Maxey—a trio so offensively terrifying, the rest of the East might just petition the league for mercy.

But wait—there’s a second plot twist! While the Durant talks percolate, Morey is also trying to Jedi-mind-trick the Spurs out of the No. 2 pick, likely to snag Rutgers’ Dylan Harper. Because why settle for a top-3 prospect when you can really overcomplicate your draft night? San Antonio, of course, is playing it cool, probably texting back, “You serious, bro?” while sipping a smoothie.

Can Durant, Embiid, and Maxey lead the Sixers to an unstoppable dynasty in the East?

