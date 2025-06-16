Kevin Durant Trade Sparks Potential Scenario That Sends Spurs Star to NY

“Durant is on an expiring $54.7 million deal for 2025-26, and the Suns have made clear to six-to-eight seriously interested teams that they will make the best deal for the franchise – even outside of his preferred list of Miami, San Antonio and Houston” wrote Shams Charania on X day before yesterday. The rumors about Kevin Durant heading to the San Antonio Spurs have been growing stronger day-by-day.

From Athlon Sports reporter Zachary Rainey revealed that Durant’s camp was ‘eyeing’ Victor Wembanyama and co, to Shams Charania now listing it in Durant’s ‘preferred list’, a shift there might become the most predictable trade of the ongoing off-season. However, the Spurs’ recent counteroffer to the Suns for Durant did not meet the appeal. Possibly in light of this, two renowned analysts now believe Spurs have to look for help elsewhere.

Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo recently touched base on the Kevin Durant trade rumors. During the same time, Simmons questioned what would happen if the Spurs traded D’Aaron Fox. Would Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper (expected 2nd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft) be able to handle things alone? Without receiving an answer, Simmons put out a couple of “fake trades” scenarios, one of which would see De’Aaron Fox heading to the Brooklyn Nets. The Spurs could gain some trade pick offers and use them to acquire Kon Knueppel. The other trade deal would see De’Aaron Fox going to Brooklyn, and the Spurs getting in the New Orleans Pelicans in a three-team trade to get Trey Murphy. Whichever scenario would be chosen, the hosts believe, would be better than getting Durant to the Spurs.

“That’s the kind of trade I would rather see them do than Durant,” said Simmons about the De’Aaron Fox-Trey Murphy exchange. No matter what, De’Aaron Fox is getting traded either way. Being exchanged to get the Spurs someone who can work on getting the team to a championship-contending level.

via Imago Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is a reason why De’Aaron Fox is being so easily placed on the trade pedestal. Several media sources reportedly speculate that the 2nd pick in the upcoming NBA Draft to be Dylan Harper. Aka the former point guard /shooting guard for The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball team, and son of Chicago Bulls legend Ron Harper. Bill Simmons had earlier claimed that Harper should be considered the Spurs’ next “franchise guard”. After all, the 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists he averaged in 29 college season games speak well for him. The conundrum, as reported by Air Alamo reporter Cal Durrett, is that the Spurs already have two other guards, De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, not leaving much room for a 3rd one with potential. By trading away Fox, that can change.

Dylan Harper and Kon Knueppel, as two starters, might not be too appealing to many. However, what the Spurs now need is a set of players that could cover Victor Wembanyama and help rebuild around him for the long term. Kon Knueppel was reportedly the second-best player on the Duke Blue Devils, next to Cooper Flagg, and is one of the best shooters in the country. He can average 14.4 points while shooting 40.6 percent from deep, and can do a little bit of everything on both sides of the floor. As for Trey Murphy, he is 12 years younger than Kevin Durant. With his 4-year, $112 million contract not expected to expire until 2028-29, Murphy will be earning only $25 million and $27 million in the two upcoming seasons.

Pursuing these players by trading De’Aaron Fox seems the most appropriate situation now. After all, from the looks of things, the Phoenix Suns will not let go of Kevin Durant so easily.

Jake Fischer believes Kevin Durant won’t be traded without Suns gaining Devin Vassell and 2 other veterans

Back on Saturday, ‘The Stein Line’ journalist Marc Stein put out a report. According to it, “Sources add that Phoenix is not enamored with the players San Antonio has made available in the teams’ talks to date. It is obviously presumed that Durant would relish the opportunity to play alongside Victor Wembanyama, but it is also believed that the Spurs are only willing to discuss veterans such as Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes”.

Well, the Suns certainly do have big asks, and quite understandably so. The team ended the 2024-25 season as the 11th seed on the Western Conference Points Table. They won only 36 of 82 games. It is bad enough that Bradley Beal’s ‘no-trade’ clause prevents the team from trading him. It will be worse when they lose their star player. The face of the franchise. In return, they should get something better.

Unfortunately, the Suns might be getting too greedy. After all, the Spurs listened to their woes and, as reported by Sports Illustrated’s Shadab Khan, the team presented a trade package to the Suns for Durant, which contained Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, the No. 14 pick, and second-round draft capital. Why? Well, because of the draft picks, the team wanted Stephon Castle or Jeremy Sochan instead.

via Imago Feb 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) gestures to the referee for a foul call against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns have certainly made a trade difficult, no matter how much KD is ‘eyeing’ the Spurs. Whether this situation improves, or whether the Spurs go in another direction will be interesting to watch.