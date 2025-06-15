Kevin Durant Under Fire From Timberwolves Fans After Suns Star’s Minnesota Confession Resurfaces

Kevin Durant might want to invest in a heavy-duty parka if he ends up in Minnesota—because Timberwolves fans haven’t forgotten his chilly review of their hometown.

As trade rumors heat up, an old Durant quote about Minneapolis weather has come back to haunt him. The Suns star once admitted that 50-degree temperatures made his “face hurt” and declared, “30 degrees is too cold.” For a city that treats subzero winters like a mild inconvenience, that’s practically a declaration of war.

Wolves fans have responded with equal parts humor and side-eye, flooding social media with jokes about KD’s cold tolerance (or lack thereof). Meanwhile, Minnesota’s front office remains undeterred, pushing hard to land Durant despite his weather woes. After all, Target Center has heating—but can Durant handle the real Minnesota experience?

The irony? The same fans roasting him now would gladly cheer for him in a Wolves jersey. Just maybe with a few extra layers.

