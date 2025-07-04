Kevin Durant Won’t Remain Silent After Celtics Legend Addresses LeBron James’ Claim

In a recent episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast, LeBron James delivered a powerful endorsement of Kevin Durant’s scoring efficiency. “We haven’t had a scorer as equipped as KD in our league.” His ability as a three-level scorer, capable of excelling from beyond the arc, mid-range, and close to the basket, has always been a delight. But Paul Pierce has made a claim about his own scoring efficiency, and interestingly, KD and another former Warriors star have no problem with it.

During the FS1 segment, the Truth first detailed why Durant became a master of his art. “But Kevin, because he’s seven feet, he can get his shot off on anybody. He don’t really see defense. You know what I’m saying? That’s why he’s so efficient. There’s nobody at his height on the perimeter. You know, he changed the way we look at perimeter. He pretty much changed the game on the perimeter.” Let’s remind everyone that Slim Reaper averaged 25 points per game for three straight seasons, shooting 50% from the field and 40% from three-point range, becoming the first player in the NBA to do so.

That’s why Paul Pierce has no problem with LeBron calling Kevin Durant the ‘most equipped scorer’. But that doesn’t mean the former Celtics legend will not put his name forward.”He efficient with it. So I can see why LeBron was saying that, but shoot, you got to put me in that talk. When we talk about most equipped scorers now, come on, bro. I was probably the best pure score ever in the history of the game.” So, the former champion demands to be part of the elite list, including KD.

“If they want to use history, we just talk about pure score. I’m in that list.” After making his claim, the Truth got the support from Kevin Durant. As the newest Rockets star stated, “I didn’t really see a weakness in Paul’s game. I understand where his confidence comes from.” Plus, Matt Barnes agreed with the sentiment. “PP didn’t have any holes in his offensive game!!”

