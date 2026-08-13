Kevin Durant’s Mother Shares Emotional Message on Russell Westbrook’s Retirement While Rockets Star Is Yet to React

The legendary yet turbulent era of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s dynamic duo has officially drawn its final curtain, following Russell Westbrook’s formal announcement of his retirement from the NBA. As the NBA world toasted to the career of the 2017 league MVP, a deeply personal and emotional message emerged from a familiar corner of Russ’ early career. Wanda Durant, mother of former teammate Kevin Durant, took to social media to share a heartfelt farewell, highlighting a bond that outlasted years of on-court feuds and team swaps.

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Reacting directly under Westbrook’s retirement post narrated by Michael B. Jordan, Wanda Durant expressed the bittersweet sentiment shared by generations of basketball fans.

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“@russwest44 I ALREADY miss you,” she wrote. “Your grit, your tenacity, your fire was always on display and something to see. Always love for you and always will. Enjoy what’s next! God bless you ALWAYS.🙏🏾❤️🌸🌹❤️🙏🏾”

The heartfelt message from the woman Kevin Durant famously dubbed “the real MVP” during his 2014 acceptance speech marks a full-circle moment for a relationship that defined a generation of basketball.

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Westbrook’s enduring family connection with Wanda contrasts with current silence from her son. While Kevin Durant, who spent the 2025–26 season playing for the Houston Rockets, has yet to issue a public statement or reaction regarding his former running mate’s retirement, his mother swiftly bridged the void, showing her unconditional affection for the iconic point guard.

For nearly a decade, the connection between the Durant family and Westbrook was subjected to intense public scrutiny following both players’ team changes. The on-court rivalry thrust Wanda Durant into the role of peacekeeper.

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Following Durant’s departure to the Golden State Warriors in 2016, the relationship between the two All-Stars devolved into a fierce, highly publicized rivalry that bordered on a feud. The tension peaked during a notorious 2017 Thanksgiving eve showdown in Oklahoma City, where Durant and Westbrook went forehead-to-forehead in a heated, trash-talk-heavy altercation on the sidelines.

At the time, Wanda consistently attempted to de-escalate the media storm, famously declaring the venomous atmosphere and constant scrutiny surrounding the two former teammates was made up.

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“It’s OKC,” Wanda said. “It’s the same atmosphere that they’ve always had, so we wouldn’t expect anything different. I just think it’s too hyped. It’s just basketball. Not even as a fan and being here and watching both of them, I really don’t get it. But it is what it is.”

She repeatedly maintained a grounded perspective, stating, “It’s just a game. It’s basketball. So, I don’t know. I’ll be glad when it’s over because it’s really unnecessary. It’s unfortunate, but it is what it is.”

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That same night KD backed his mother by dismissing speculation of a feud with Russ.

The underlying affection was starkly illustrated during the 2024–25 NBA season in a widely shared sequence from Netflix’s Starting 5 docuseries. Cameras captured Wanda holler at the Nuggets guard when they played against the Phoenix Suns. “Hey, Russell. Russ. You better NOT not say hi to me.” Not one to make Mama Durant angry, Russ immediately ran to give Wanda a hug on the sidelines.

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As Westbrook transitions into life after professional basketball, the Durant family matriarch has ensured that the final public note on their historic partnership is rooted in mutual respect, even as fans wait to see if KD will react.